8 Ryobi Tools That Could Come In Handy For Off-Road Enthusiasts

With their interchangeable batteries and affordable prices, Ryobi tools make great companions for all kinds of automotive work. Many Ryobi tools do more than one job, making them even better value for money, but even those that don't are usually light and compact and therefore easy to store away when not in use. Cordless Ryobi tools are also great to keep in your car in case of emergency — many of them can use the same battery pack, so you'll save money and space compared to lugging along a separate battery for each tool.

With the added strain that off-roading puts on a car's components, off-road enthusiasts are even more likely to need quick access to tools than the average driver. SlashGear has put together a list of eight top picks from the brand's website, all of which might come in handy whether you're on the trail, getting into some overland off-road camping, or back in your garage.