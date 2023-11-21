5 Ryobi Tools To Always Keep In Your Car In Case Of An Emergency
While Ryobi might be best known for affordable power tools, the company offers a variety of different things that can suit you in a pinch. Some Ryobi tools can be quite helpful in a scenario where you're broken down on the side of the road, and many items on this list could be things you didn't even know Ryobi made. You might have heard of their power drills and other tools, but Ryobi can also help you put together a nice car emergency kit.
Nobody knows when they'll run into problems, but you'll be glad you came prepared in the event that you did. Whether it's having a dead battery, a flat tire, or even being stranded somewhere overnight — Ryobi offers something that will help make all those situations much more bearable. In a perfect world, you won't ever have to use any of these tools. However, we know that's not always the case.
18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
Ryobi has a lot of cordless power tools that can come in handy if you're keeping them with a full charge in your car. For example, this inflator/deflator combo can be a lifesaver if you find yourself stuck on the side of the road. This will allow you to fill up a tire if you're dealing with a flat, and you can also deflate your tires if you need to. It's also useful to have around in general in case you need to put air into anything. A lot of people deal with slow leaks in their tires, especially in the winter, and this could allow them to skip the trip to a gas station to air them up.
All things considered, this is quite affordable for the value it provides. You're able to pick up the Ryobi inflator/deflator combo for $69.97 from Home Depot without a sale. User reviews are high for it as well as it comes in with a 4.7/5 average rating on Home Depot's website — and it's easily one of the best Ryobi power tools to use with your car.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Jump Starter
If you're ever dealing with a dead battery, you'll wish you had some jumper cables handy for a good samaritan to give you a jump start. However, that doesn't help if you've broken down all alone, and that's where Ryobi's cordless jump starter comes in. The cordless jump starter ensures you can get your car started again all by yourself, and Ryobi says it will be able to work in temperatures below zero. You'll be able to get up to 20 jumps with a single battery charge as well. You can pick up the tool from Home Depot for $179, but the 18V battery does cost extra. This won't be a concern if you've invested in the Ryobi ecosystem, however. This tool uses the same 18V battery as other power tools from the ONE+ line do.
Ryobi claims the jump starter will be ready to go in about a minute, so there's just about no downtime if you have to use this. The tool is covered by a three-year manufacturer warranty in case you run into any problems after buying it. It boasts just six reviews on Home Depot's website, but each one of them has a perfect 5-star rating.
ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Area Light with USB
Although almost everybody these days has a smartphone with a flashlight, that will no longer be the case if the phone's battery dies. In such an emergency, you'll be glad you have a dedicated light so you can preserve your phone battery for when you really need it. Ryobi has a cordless LED area light that will illuminate a large area in a 360-degree radius. This can be very useful for changing a flat tire at night as you can set it on the ground and get a clear look at your work area. To top it all off, it comes in at an affordable price of $39.97 from Home Depot. Buyers are very pleased with their purchase, too, as it has a 4.9/5 average rating.
This light also has the added bonus of having a USB port that can be used to charge your phone or another device. This will drain the battery quicker than not using it, so keep that in mind if you're relying on the light. You have a three-year limited warranty in case anything goes wrong. The battery and charger are sold separately.
150-Watt Power Source for ONE+ 18V Battery
It's always good to have a source of energy in the case of an emergency. Ryobi offers a portable power station powered by an 18V battery. If this is charged up, it'll be nice to have handy in your car. You could use this to charge up the battery for an electric jump starter, for example. You are equipped with just a single 150-watt outlet, but there's also a pair of USB slots you can use to juice up a phone or other small electronics.
Ryobi offers other generators, but they get a lot bigger and bulkier as you go up in price, and that's not exactly ideal for keeping in your vehicle. It's small enough to keep tucked away in the trunk, so you won't have to worry about this taking up too much real estate. You can pick up this portable power source for $49 from Home Depot. A two-pack is also available for $98 — a price that offers no savings but will give you an extra station. With over 3,000 reviews, this power station has a 4.7/5 rating.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
There's no telling what type of emergency you'll find yourself in, so it's important to have plenty of essentials on you. One thing you'll need for certain is a way to stay warm, and you can do that with the cordless propane heater from Ryobi. You can pick one up from Home Depot for $149, but you will have to buy the battery, charger, and propane. As for what the heater offers, you're getting a fully portable device that'll allow you to stay comfortable if you're stranded on a cold night. This heater has a 4.9/5 rating from buyers, so there should be no concerns about whether it will do its job.
Ryobi's heater will keep you warm if you have to end up spending the night somewhere you don't want to. It doesn't have to be that extreme, though. It can be used to emit a bit of heat while you change a tire or pop the hood on your car. It features an electronic ignition and can run off a battery or an extension cord. Ryobi says it can heat up to 2,500 square feet. When you're not dealing with an emergency, you can simply use this heater to keep your outdoor gatherings a bit warmer when it's chilly outside.