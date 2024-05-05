10 Tips & Tricks To Get Your Car's Interior Extra Clean
Let's face it — life gets messy, and so does your car. Between daily commutes, quick meals on-the-go, and weekend trips, it's easy for your car's interior to start looking a bit lived-in.
A quick wipe down is never enough to tackle the sticky spots, dust, crumbs, and spills that naturally accumulate in any vehicle. You have to step up your game and get into those nooks and crannies if you want your car interior to not just look clean, but feel clean too.
With a few simple tips and tricks, you can transform your car back into a space that feels almost new. So, grab your cleaning gloves for these 10 effective hacks that will take your car's interior cleanliness to the next level. Whether you are tackling that grimy cupholder or finding a solution for hard water stains on your car windows, these tips will guide you through making your car's interior fresh and welcoming.
Use a toothbrush for hard-to-reach spaces
When it comes to cleaning your car's interior, we often overlook the small, hard-to-reach areas that can quickly accumulate dirt and grime. However, a simple tool that can come to the rescue is a soft-bristled toothbrush.
Toothbrushes are not just for maintaining oral hygiene — they can be incredibly useful for cleaning those tricky spaces inside the car. From scrubbing air vent grills to getting into the crevices of your car's seats, a toothbrush can be a game changer.
To use a toothbrush effectively for cleaning, pair it with a mild, non-abrasive cleaner. Gently scrub the desired area, taking care not to apply too much pressure. This technique works wonders for cleaning tight spaces that larger cleaning tools simply can't access.
So, the next time you are faced with a cleaning challenge in areas that are hard to reach, don't hesitate to grab your trusty toothbrush. It just might be the savior you need to get the job done efficiently and effectively.
Use fragrance-free baby wipes and microfiber cloth for a steak-free shine
You might not think of baby wipes as a cleaning tool for your car, but they are actually a gentle and effective way to deal with a lot of the mess that builds up inside. These wipes are especially great for areas like the dashboard and leather seats where you want to avoid harsh chemicals. When paired with a microfiber cloth, you can be sure to have a completely clear and streak-free finish for your car's interior.
Opt for fragrance-free wipes to keep things simple and avoid introducing any strong scents into your car. This makes them a smart choice not just for your car's delicate surfaces, but for anyone sensitive to fragrances.
Using baby wipes is straightforward. Gently wipe down surfaces like your dashboard, steering wheel, and any plastic or vinyl components. They're effective at picking up dust and handling light stains without leaving any streaks. Before you wipe your screens, make sure to squeeze out any excess liquid to avoid drips. Then gently go over the surface to capture fingerprints and smudges. Follow it up with a dry microfiber cloth to buff the area and give your car a flawless finish.
Slime your way to a spotless car interior
Using cleaning slime in your car's interior is quite effective for reaching those hard-to-clean spots. This sticky substance molds into tight corners and crevices, pulling out dust, crumbs, and hair without leaving any residue. It is especially handy for cleaning out your car's AC vent grills, cupholders, and other nooks where debris accumulates. The slime works well on your steering wheel, gear shift, and console, which are prone to collecting dust. Its ability to pick up various types of debris helps keep these areas feeling clean and fresh.
One might wonder if this sticky gel really does the trick or if it's just a gimmick. For a real-world demonstration, take a look at this YouTube clip from Peter von Panda. He shows just how the gel tackles the grooves and textured surfaces in a car's interior. He shows how the slime captures dirt that is often overlooked during regular cleaning.
What's more, you can reuse the slime several times. After each use, simply put it back in its jar and store it for the next cleaning session. This makes it not only effective but also economical.
Deep clean using a clay bar
A clay bar is commonly used on exteriors for its ability to pick up minute particles like dirt and industrial fallout. However, it can do wonders on the inside, too. Always start with a clean surface. Make sure to vacuum and wipe down the interior to remove any loose dirt. This way, you're using the clay bar to target only the stubborn grime that normal cleaning cannot handle.
First, you'll need a lubricant. Water with a bit of soap works fine, but specific detailing sprays are even better if you have them. Spray the lubricant generously over the area you're about to clean. This could be any polished metal (stainless steel, aluminum, chrome, etc.) or glass inside your car.
The next step is to gently glide the clay bar over the surface. It will pick up dust, oily deposits, and anything else that's sticking around. Pressing too hard might scratch sensitive surfaces. Keep the clay moving and knead it frequently to expose a clean surface. This ensures that you aren't rubbing the dirt back in.
Once you're done, wipe the area with a microfiber cloth to pick up any residue. You'll notice the surface isn't just visually cleaner — it's smoother to the touch as well. Using a clay bar is a detail-oriented task, but it's worth the effort. Your car's interior will thank you by looking its best and feeling fresh.
Use a handheld steamer for sanitization
Spruce up your car's interior with a handheld steamer. The steam helps to lift dirt and grime from various surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals. However, before you get started, make sure your car's interior is vacuumed. This removes any loose debris and dirt that can get in the way. Next, fill your handheld steamer with water and allow it to heat up.
Start with the carpets and upholstery. Glide the steamer slowly over these surfaces. The steam penetrates the fibers, loosening stubborn stains and odors. For tougher spots, use the steamer's brush attachment to gently scrub while steaming. This dual action lifts and removes the grime effectively. Don't overlook the dashboard and door panels. Use the steamer's nozzle attachment to direct a fine steam spray into crevices and around buttons. This blasts away built-up dust and sticky residues without the need for scrubbing. Just a quick pass with a microfiber cloth afterward picks up the loosened dirt, leaving a clean finish.
Using a handheld steamer not only deep cleans but also sanitizes your car's interior — all while being gentle on materials and tough on dirt.
Use olive oil to get a shiny interior
Olive oil isn't just for kitchen use — it can also serve as an effective DIY cleaning agent for your car's interior, including the dashboard and leather surfaces. Its effectiveness is showcased by CrazyRussianHacker on YouTube, who demonstrates how olive oil can improve the look of various parts of a car's interior.
Start with ensuring that both the dashboard and leather surfaces are free from any loose dirt. A soft brush or a microfiber cloth works well for this initial cleaning. Once the surfaces are prepped, pour a small amount of olive oil onto another clean microfiber cloth or tissue — just a few drops. For the dashboard, especially if it's vinyl, a light coat of olive oil can add shine and reduce the appearance of scratches. Apply it gently in a circular motion across the dashboard and the leather.
The olive oil revives the leather — making it look refreshed and preventing it from cracking over time. After applying the oil, buff off any excess with a clean, dry cloth or tissue. This step is important to avoid leaving any greasy residue that could attract dust. However, keep in mind that while olive oil is great for vinyl and leather, it might not be suitable for other materials, so check your car's interior specifications before widespread application. This natural, cost-effective method offers a gentle alternative to harsh chemicals, keeping your car's interior looking sharp.
A simple DIY upholstery cleaner that will give you great results
Cleaning your car's upholstery can be challenging, but you can achieve impressive results at home with a simple DIY upholstery cleaner. Here's a tried-and-tested method inspired by Curio By B-Spoke Designs. This YouTube channel demonstrated a homemade upholstery cleaner recipe originally featured on another channel, proving its effectiveness in refreshing car interiors.
First, you'll need to create your mixture. Mix 1.5 ounces of dishwashing liquid with 1.5 ounces of 91% isopropyl alcohol in a spray bottle that has a capacity of one pint. Fill up the bottle with warm tap water. Before you start, make sure that you do a spot test in an inconspicuous area to ensure the mixture won't discolor your upholstery. Once you've confirmed it's safe, lightly spray the solution over the upholstery. Be careful not to soak the fabric. Use a small brush to gently scrub the fabric in circular motions. Then, wipe the area with a microfiber cloth to pick up the loosened dirt. For tougher stains, you may need to repeat the process a couple of times.
Once you've cleaned all the upholstery in your car, open the doors or windows to allow the upholstery to air dry completely. This speeds up the drying process and helps prevent any mildew from forming on the damp fabric. This DIY approach is effective and economical. It also avoids the heavy fragrances and chemicals often found in commercial products — making it a great choice for regular maintenance of your car's interior.
Use shoe polish for sparkling leather car mats
Shoe shine isn't just for your loafers — it can bring a luster to leather floor mats in your car, keeping them looking fresh off the lot. Here's how to get that showroom shine with an everyday shoe care product.
First, clean and dust off any loose dirt from your mats. It is essential to start with a clean surface to avoid grinding dirt deeper into the leather as you polish. Wash and dry the mats, paying extra attention to seams and crevices where grime tends to hide. Next, it's time for the shoe polish. Choose a polish that matches the color of your mats — typically black or brown. Apply a thin layer of polish using a soft cloth or sponge. Work in small sections, rubbing the polish into the leather in circular motions until you cover the entire mat. You may need to apply a second coat. This step not only cleans but also adds a protective layer that repels water and stains.
Finally, let the polish dry for a few minutes. Once it's no longer sticky to the touch, buff the mats with a cloth will give a glossy, protective finish. The more you buff, the more impressive the shine. Keep in mind, though, that a little polish goes a long way. Over-polishing can leave residue and attract more dirt, so stick to a light coat. Regular maintenance with this method can keep your leather floor mats looking their best.
Use old newspaper for a clear and streak-free windows
The time-tested method of cleaning your car windows with newspaper is an effective and simple trick, although you should avoid using colored newsprint as the dyes can smear and leave unwanted streaks on your glass. Instead, opt for standard, black-and-white pages — they're usually more abundant and just as effective.
Clean the window with a glass cleaner to remove any initial dirt and grime. This step helps the newspaper work more effectively in leaving a streak-free finish. Then, take a piece of newspaper and crumple it — this increases the texture of the paper, which is important for a good clean. Now move in a circular motion to lift and remove all the dirt. As you buff the glass with the newspaper, you'll notice the streaks disappearing. This method not only cleans but also polishes your windows, leaving them incredibly clear. The slight roughness of the newspaper helps to buff out any persistent spots effectively.
Another handy use of newspaper is for removing registration stickers from your car windows. Simply dampen a section of the newspaper with water and apply it over the sticker. Let it sit for a few minutes to soften the adhesive. Then, gently scrape off the sticker. This method is safe and avoids scratching the glass — unlike using metal tools.
Grab some coffee grounds to eliminate car odors
Once you have thoroughly cleaned your car's interior, it is time to deodorize it. A clever and effective way to remove unpleasant odors is using leftover coffee grounds. Before you start, make sure your used coffee grounds are completely dry, as this will ensure there are no mildew issues later.
Fill a breathable fabric, like an old sock or mesh, with the dried grounds and tie a knot. Tuck your homemade coffee bag under a car seat or in a side door pocket where it's out of the way but can still effectively combat odors. Refresh these bags every month or so to maintain their effectiveness, especially if you live in a humid climate or if the odors in your car are particularly stubborn.
This method is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. You are repurposing waste and also keeping your car smelling fresh. Try it out and see how those persistent smells are replaced by the subtle and soothing scent of coffee.