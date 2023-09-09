The Cleaning Combo That Is The Secret To Streak-Free Car Windows

Your car's windows are some of the biggest magnets for muck you could possibly own. It's bad enough to get a myriad of dead bugs and plant matter stuck to your windows and windshield, but attempting to wipe it off more often than not just makes the problem worse. Your windshield wipers also accumulate their own little collection of crud as time passes, and using them can streak it along your windshield. As for the windows, unless you have a specialized squeegee and some car window cleaning fluid, they're going to experience the same problem.

Is there a way to not only clean the gross stuff off your car's windows, but ensure that no annoying, obstructing streaks are created in the process? As it so happens, there is, and this method requires neither specialized tools nor cleaning chemicals. All you need is a bottle of ordinary household vinegar and a wad of old newspaper.