Magic Erasers Are The Secret To Cleaning Glass In The Car With One Exception

Melamine sponges, when wetted and given a good squeeze, can be used to clean just about anything off either side of your car's windows. Stubborn, staining pigments like ink or paint that have been accidentally dripped onto your windows can be cleaned off with a bit of scrubbing from a melamine sponge by itself usually, or in the worst case scenario, a melamine sponge with some extra assistance from something like isopropyl alcohol or toothpaste. A melamine sponge can even be used to clean dog slobber, one of the most notoriously staining and stinky substances that could potentially get on your windows.

There are a couple of things you should be aware of before using a melamine sponge on your car, though. Firstly, the sponges are safe to use on most glass surfaces, i.e. windows. The only exception to this is windows with an after-market tint film applied to them. The sponge will scrub the tint off, and you won't be able to use it again.

Secondly, while the cleaning power of the sponge is tempting, it should only be used on the glass surfaces of the car. Melamine sponges are too abrasive to use on the car's main body or internal upholstery. The only other part of your car that a melamine sponge may be okay for is the faces of your wheels, but not the tires.