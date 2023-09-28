The Handy Way You Can Use Baby Wipes When Cleaning Your Car

Baby wipes can be a universal cleaning tool for just about every surface in your car, as well as a few outside of it. For the inside of the car's cabin, you can use baby wipes on the insides of the windows and windshield to remove any streaks, stains, or condensation dots.

Thanks to the alcohol that the wipes are covered in, any errant, streak-causing substances will be swiftly dissolved and removed from their surface. After you've wiped the windows, you can then remove any remaining moisture with a dust-free microfiber cloth. This works on the outside as well, though instead of a cloth, use some newspaper to dry the windows to polish them.

In addition to the windows, you can also use wipes to clean the solid surfaces of your car, like the dashboard and the seats. Again, the wipes will mop up any loose dust or bacteria and leave them nice and shiny. Just remember to use a light touch here so you don't get everything soaked.

One word of warning when it comes to baby wipes, however — don't leave a single pack in the car for too long. Due to the fluctuating temperature in a car's storage spaces, wet wipes may either dry out or start accumulating mold and bacteria if left for multiple days on end. Just as you care for the safety of the products you use on your baby's bottom, be mindful of what you use on your car.