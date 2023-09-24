Are You Missing A Key Spot When Cleaning Your Car? It's Quite Likely!

There's one spot (or, technically, four spots) in your car that, more than likely, you've overlooked on a regular basis. It's not unusual, as it's a spot hiding right in plain sight, but it's also one of the most deceptively important spots on the whole vehicle: the tops of your windows.

When we say "the tops of your windows," we don't mean the point at which your windows meet the rubber seal in the frame. You should definitely clean that, too, of course, but we're talking about the physical tops of the actual windows, as in the rounded edges on top of the windows when you roll them down.

Typically, when cleaning your car's windows, you'll spray both sides with glass cleaner and wipe them down with a cloth, right? However, if you only clean in this way, you only get everything below the window tops, while whatever grime had taken up residence between the windows and the seal gets to stay right where it is. Besides the default gross factor, if it rains, all that grime will drip down and make your windows dirty again.

This is an easy fix. All you have to do is roll down your windows during your regular cleaning process and give the tops a good wipe-down with glass cleaner and a rag. Remember to add this habit to your cleaning checklist!