This Common Household Product Is Perfect For Removing Bugs Off Your Car

Like many objects that reside primarily outdoors, cars can be a magnet for attracting irritating insects. Even if you go out of your way to keep trash and food out of your car, ensuring there is absolutely nothing in there that bugs could possibly be interested in, it doesn't matter – they'll still ram themselves to their dooms while you're careening down the highway for a chance to wreck your paint job. Whether you're parked under a tree or cruising the freeway, sooner or later the front and sides of your car are going to be absolutely lousy with the compressed remains of these unwelcome guests.

To add insult to injury, bug remains are incredibly sticky and stain easily. Even if you can muster up the courage to peel a dead bug off of your car, odds are good the majority of its body will stay stuck fast, leaving a blotch on what would otherwise be a smooth paint job. How are you supposed to scrub these skittering intruders from your vehicle, then? Well, if you own a garage or toolbox, then odds are good you've already got the solution to your problems.