The Art Supply That'll Make Your Car Cleaner Than Ever

If you have a leftover sponge brush, art brush, toothbrush, or an unused paintbrush, you can use it to clean the air vents or other tight crevices like the cupholders and door pockets. Grab a small brush and wipe the air vents with gentle strokes. Better yet, use the brush to agitate the dirt with your left hand and the vacuum cleaner with your right to suck out the debris.

Another method is to spray an all-purpose cleaner on the dirty surfaces before agitating with a brush. Wipe away the excess liquid with a dry microfiber towel, and that's it. The best part is you can use the brushes for detailing the steering wheel, switches, knobs, buttons, and other challenging areas that require deep cleaning and decontamination.

Moreover, you can use a brush and some all-purpose cleaner to remove ugly stains from your vehicle seats, carpets, and other nooks and crannies. Clean freaks, take note: Keeping a small detailing brush and microfiber towel in the glove box or trunk is an excellent idea for instant spot-up cleaning anytime, anywhere.