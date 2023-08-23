The Art Supply That'll Make Your Car Cleaner Than Ever
Maintaining a clean and pristine-looking car takes time, money, and a bit of elbow grease. With a few car cleaning tips and tricks, you can clean your vehicle correctly without draining your wallet. For instance, washing the exterior from top to bottom prevents scratches and swirl marks from marring the paint, saving you time and money in waxing and polishing. In addition, mixing white vinegar, distilled water, and isopropyl alcohol in a small spray bottle beats any commercial-grade glass cleaner for keeping auto windows and the windscreen spot free.
Moving inside the car, regularly vacuuming the upholstery, carpets, headliner, and door interior is a quick and easy way to eliminate dust, loose dirt, and leftover food particles. Moreover, a damp microfiber towel quickly removes dust and debris on the dashboard, center console, and other surfaces. But for hard-to-reach crevices like the aircon vents, there's a quick and easy solution to removing standing dust without chemicals or special tools.
Bring out the brushes
If you have a leftover sponge brush, art brush, toothbrush, or an unused paintbrush, you can use it to clean the air vents or other tight crevices like the cupholders and door pockets. Grab a small brush and wipe the air vents with gentle strokes. Better yet, use the brush to agitate the dirt with your left hand and the vacuum cleaner with your right to suck out the debris.
Another method is to spray an all-purpose cleaner on the dirty surfaces before agitating with a brush. Wipe away the excess liquid with a dry microfiber towel, and that's it. The best part is you can use the brushes for detailing the steering wheel, switches, knobs, buttons, and other challenging areas that require deep cleaning and decontamination.
Moreover, you can use a brush and some all-purpose cleaner to remove ugly stains from your vehicle seats, carpets, and other nooks and crannies. Clean freaks, take note: Keeping a small detailing brush and microfiber towel in the glove box or trunk is an excellent idea for instant spot-up cleaning anytime, anywhere.