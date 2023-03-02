This Tool Makes A Huge Difference When Deep Cleaning Your Car's Interior
Saving up and buying your dream car is one thing. But keeping it pristine and ready to hit the road is a different ballgame. Besides the typical periodic maintenance requirements, frequent deep cleaning is necessary to rid the interior and exterior of dirt, dust, pet hair, germs, and nasty contaminants. Of course, the same is true if you just bought a used car.
But before you grab that vacuum, towel, and all-purpose cleaner, we recommend a simple tool that is guaranteed to rid your car's interior of grease spots, stains, molds, germs, and viruses without chemicals or harsh detergents. The best thing is you can achieve near-perfect results in record time and without spending tons of cash on professional detailing services.
If you haven't considered adding a steam cleaner to your detailing arsenal, you're missing out on the most effective all-in-one cleaner, stain remover, deodorizer, and germ buster for cars, homes, RVs, and any place that requires deep cleaning. Steam cleaners make it effortless to restore dirty car interiors, and it doesn't take a degree in rocket science to get it done.
Why should I use a steam cleaner?
Sure, vacuum cleaners can suck out loose dirt and dust from every crevice of your car's interior. Moreover, all-purpose cleaners can remove mild stains. But for deep-seated dirt that requires scrubbing, decontamination, and deep cleaning without harming the material or finish, only a steam cleaner can do the job with minimal elbow grease.
Steam cleaners can penetrate fabric seats and carpets to loosen, dissolve, or remove stains. They're perfect for eliminating molds from old, musty car interiors and are more cost-effective and safer for users and the environment. Plus, since steam cleaners only use water, you can steam clean your car or home all day without fear of inhaling or absorbing toxic chemicals.
How do I choose a steam cleaner?
The market is brimming with various steam cleaners of different makes and brands. However, it's essential to consider the water tank capacity, the steam time, the heating time, the power cord length, and the included accessories when buying a steam cleaner. Remember that a large water tank equates to more steaming time, and a steam cleaner that heats in about five to eight minutes or shorter is a better pick.
How to use a steam cleaner
Steam cleaners are as easy to use as vacuum cleaners. First, review the user manual to familiarize yourself with the steam cleaner's functions, controls, attachments, and features. Next, fill the tank with water, plug it in, and wait for it to heat up and gather steam. You may need an extension cord to reach all your vehicle's entry points and crevices.
- Remove the floor mats and set them aside.
- Remove any trash, loose change, or accessories lying around the cabin.
- Grab a vacuum cleaner to remove loose dirt or pet hair from the seats, carpets, and other crevices. Pay close attention to the underside of the seats and inside the trunk.
- Once the steam cleaner is fully heated, select the appropriate attachment and press the trigger to release the steam. For example, a small brush attachment is excellent for cleaning cloth seats and carpets, while a crevice tool is perfect for cleaning between the seats, under the seats, and the door sidings.
- The trick is to make it quick and not linger too long on a particular area to prevent "wetting" or excess moisture. Moreover, remember to steam one section at a time.
- Have a microfiber towel ready to remove moisture and residual dirt after steaming.
- If your car has leather seats, wrap a microfiber towel around the attachment before applying steam. Use this method for hard surfaces like the dashboard, door panels, and rubber floor liners.
Deep cleaning your car's interior with a steam cleaner is highly satisfying. Not only will it restore the like-new appearance of the cabin, but the sanitizing and deodorizing effect is worth the time, effort, and investment.