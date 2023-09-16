This Item From Your Pantry Can Help With A Smelly Car
The interiors of our cars can be the scenes of some unfortunate events, from spilled coffee and broken wine bottles to grocery bags that are forgotten and left for days at a time, leaving a disgusting, smelly mess. Nearly all of us have had some circumstance that led us to drive for days with windows rolled down, trying in vain to clear some awful stench from our vehicle and sheepishly apologizing to any unfortunate passengers who rode with us during that period.
For the next occasion when all the dangling pine tree air fresheners in the world can't do anything to help get the smell of that forgotten banana peel or spilled cappuccino out of your car's carpet or upholstery, there is a simple trick that requires no vigorous effort or toxic cleaning products; in fact you probably already have everything you need in your pantry and utility closet and can get rid of that smell in a matter of minutes.
All you need is Baking Soda and a Vacuum
An open box of baking soda has long been a popular remedy for absorbing foul odors in refrigerators, closets, and other enclosed spaces. Baking soda's odor-absorbent properties can also come in handy when an offensive stench has invaded the precious space within your vehicle.
Simply sprinkle the baking soda generously on the areas of your carpet and upholstery where the smell is concentrated the most; this may require doing a thorough sniff test throughout your vehicle's interior. You need not fear using too much of the product; it will not cause any damage to fabric, leather, vinyl, plastic, or carpeting unless you rub it vigorously on a scratchable surface after applying it.
After you sprinkle the baking soda around, let it sit for at least 15 minutes: the longer it's there, the more odor it will absorb. Next, vacuum it up thoroughly, air out your car, and repeat if necessary.