The Best DIY Methods For Restoring The Plastic Trim On Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plastic was invented in 1862 by British inventor and chemist Alexander Parkes to address growing concerns about animal extinction, while Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland patented the world's first synthetic plastic in 1907, beating his Scottish rival James Winburne by a day, according to Science Museum. The first impact-absorbing pneumatic vehicle bumpers were patented by British industrialist and inventor Jonathan Simms in 1905. However, General Motors was the first to install plastic bumpers in an American-made car with the 1968 Pontiac GTO.

Plastic is everywhere in a modern car, and it's not hard to fathom why. Plastic is lighter than steel, is cheaper to make, easier to mold into shape, and is resistant to shock or impacts, making it perfect for vehicle components like headlights, bumpers, grilles, interior materials, and more. If not for plastic, modern cars would probably have boxier shapes, be heavier (which is bad for fuel economy and handling), and more expensive (bad for the wallet).

Kevin Khoo/Shutterstock

Plastic is a beautiful thing to behold, but it's not without drawbacks. Composite headlights, for starters, can lose their clarity and turn yellowish after years of sun exposure. In contrast, black plastic bumpers and exterior trim could turn gray, crack, fade, or deteriorate when exposed to harsh sun and unpredictable weather. The worst part is that faded plastic trim can make your vehicle look old or dated, and it only takes a fraction of neglect for early deterioration to start rearing its ugly head.