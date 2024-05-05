The Evolution Of Solar Energy: How Solar Panels Have Changed Over The Years

The landscape of solar energy production and use is widespread and comprehensively developed today. Sure, research still hasn't created a consistently efficient means of storing solar power in the long term. But photovoltaic (PV) cells do translate solar power into electrical energy that can be used to charge (and then discharge) lithium-ion batteries, among others, though efficiency loss along the way can make it a challenge for residential users. Even so, solar farms around the country and world have transformed the way humans produce electrical energy, and residential systems are delivering increased energy independence alongside improved environmental security.

The journey from early exploits in harvesting the sun's energy to this present moment and beyond is a fascinating one. Ancient humans harnessed our star's potential in many ways, and modern inhabitants of the Earth have followed suit, albeit with increasingly impressive technological breakthroughs that make the sun increasingly valuable. The contemporary solar panel owes its existence to a long string of advancements that begin far back in history — but really came into their own over the last couple hundred years. This is the evolution of the solar panel.