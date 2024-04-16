5 Most Efficient Consumer Solar Panels For 2024

Solar panels help the environment, offering a smart way to generate electricity around the house. But despite their clean energy reputation, different solar panel models perform differently, varying in what the industry calls efficiency rates. We'll take you through the most efficient solar panel models, so you can get more power and save on electricity bills.

The efficiency of solar panels strongly depends on the materials it's made from. There are different types of consumer solar panels, though most are made of silicon. The two most well-known types are polycrystalline and its energy-efficient cousin, monocrystalline. To simplify matters, solar panel companies offer an efficiency rating (denoted as a percentage) to help you determine which solar panels are the most efficient. The percentage describes how much of the sun's energy can be converted into usable energy. For example, a solar panel with a 20% efficiency rating will output twice the electricity of a 10% panel given the same amount of sunlight.

Several well-known manufacturers are exploring new ways to produce more efficient panels, including ones that perform well under intense heat. Here are the most efficient solar panels for your house in 2024.