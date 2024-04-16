5 Most Efficient Consumer Solar Panels For 2024
Solar panels help the environment, offering a smart way to generate electricity around the house. But despite their clean energy reputation, different solar panel models perform differently, varying in what the industry calls efficiency rates. We'll take you through the most efficient solar panel models, so you can get more power and save on electricity bills.
The efficiency of solar panels strongly depends on the materials it's made from. There are different types of consumer solar panels, though most are made of silicon. The two most well-known types are polycrystalline and its energy-efficient cousin, monocrystalline. To simplify matters, solar panel companies offer an efficiency rating (denoted as a percentage) to help you determine which solar panels are the most efficient. The percentage describes how much of the sun's energy can be converted into usable energy. For example, a solar panel with a 20% efficiency rating will output twice the electricity of a 10% panel given the same amount of sunlight.
Several well-known manufacturers are exploring new ways to produce more efficient panels, including ones that perform well under intense heat. Here are the most efficient solar panels for your house in 2024.
AIKO N-Type ABC White Hole (72 Cells)
Boasting maximum efficiency ratings as high as 24%, the AIKO N-Type ABC White Hole solar panel has broken records for energy efficiency levels. The panel surpasses the 20% efficiency many companies offered a few years ago, making it among the most efficient panels in the consumer market.
The solar panels also feature an impressive performance warranty, referring to the amount of power (or lack thereof) the panels output over time. AIKO's N-Type ABC White Hole panels offer a 30-year performance warranty of 88.85%, meaning that panels can output 88.85% of their original power after 30 years of use. This is thanks to the solar panel's N-type silicon substrate, which typically loses only 0.5% every year. A common alternative, P-type cells, degrade at a higher rate of approximately 0.8% per year. Delivering a power output of 615W, AIKO's N-Type ABC White Hole Series panels are a good match for larger, busy families who have high electricity demands.
AIKO N-Type ABC Black Hole (54 Cells)
If you own a flat or have a smaller roof, AIKO's N-Type ABC Black Hole is another top energy-efficient option at a smaller size of 54 cells. The panels showcase a maximum efficiency level of 23.6% and have a 460W maximum output.
Not only is the panel smaller than its cousin, the ABC White Hole panel, but it's also significantly lighter, weighing nearly 17 pounds less. This is ideal if your roof is older, as the average three-bedroom house will need 10 panels.
Built with the same N-type technology as the ABC White Hole Series, the solar panel offers a 30-year performance warranty of 88.85% for increased longevity. Like many modern solar panels, the N-Type ABC Black Hole panel has a darker and sleeker look. For smaller households looking for a premium energy-saving solar panel, the 54-cell ABC Black Hole model may be a good choice.
SunPower Maxeon 6 AC
SunPower is another leading company in solar panel efficiency popular with consumers thanks to its extended product warranties. SunPower owner Maxeon offers a 40-year warranty on its panels. That's pretty impressive for a company that says it has manufactured over 30 million panels so far.
The SunPower Maxeon 6 AC offers a 22.8% efficiency level, which may not be the top of the range, but still sits comfortably above the industry's average rates. The company also says its Maxeon panels can save up to 35% more energy over 25 years than when using conventional solar panels.
Another selling point of the Maxeon 6 AC panel is its performance warranty. The company promises its panels will generate 92% of their original output after 25 years of use, making them potentially some of the most durable panels on the market. Overall, the Maxeon 6 AC is a good energy-saving option.
Canadian Solar HiHero
Produced by one of the largest solar panel manufacturers in the world, the Canadian Solar HiHero panel is another worthy energy-saving solution. The panel features efficiency levels of up to 22.8%, matching the SunPower Maxeon 6 AC.
The HiHero panel from Canadian Solar is built to withstand the harshest of conditions, whether you encounter heavy snow or strong winds. Canadian Solar said its internal tests found its panels can survive heavy snow and wind.
The panel also has a low-temperature coefficient of -0.26%. The measurement determines how much power is lost when solar panels are subject to intense heat. In this example, the HiHero will become 0.26% less efficient for every one-degree increase past 25 degrees Celsius.
Canadian Solar's HiHero panel features a product warranty period of 25 years, 10 years more than the company previously offered. The company also says its panels only lose 0.35% of power per year after the first year of use. Overall, the Canadian Solar HiHero panel is a great energy-saving option from a company that says it's on track to use 100% renewable energy for all its operations by 2030.
SunPower Maxeon 3 AC
Another top energy-saving option is the SunPower Maxeon 3 AC panel. Boasting a 22.6% maximum efficiency rating, you can get more power from fewer panels. And with a notably low-temperature coefficient of -0.27%, the panel can still perform reasonably under intense heat.
The Maxeon 3 AC is a cheaper alternative to the Maxeon 6 AC, which is a great way to minimize the hidden costs of solar panels you need to know. The panel has a performance warranty of 88.3% after 40 years, making it one of the most durable on the market. For extra reliability, the Maxeon 3's metal foundation is designed to withstand harsher conditions, resulting in a degradation rate of only 0.25% per year. SunPower also offers that industry-leading 40-year product warranty.
SunPower says its panels are well-received by customers, boasting a return rate of less than 0.005%. SunPower also says its testing showed the Maxeon 3 AC panel is four times more reliable than conventional panels, so you likely won't be disappointed.
REC Alpha Pure RX 470W
If you live in hot climates, you may want to consider the REC Alpha Pure RX 470W, featuring a leading temperature coefficient of -0.24%, meaning not much power is lost under hot conditions.
Typical solar panels have gaps between them, which allows air to flow between them, among other things. REC says its panels can work in a gapless layout structure, allowing them to capture more sunlight in less space. The REC Alpha Pure-R model holds a 22.6% efficiency rating with a performance warranty of 92% or higher after 25 years. The manufacturer also says its panel features a greater number of wires to evenly distribute electric current, and that it is built to reduce the chance of micro-cracks and other types of damage.
For added eco-friendliness, REC Alpha Pure panels are lead-free (in compliance with RoHS regulations.) This includes cell connectors and other panel components, eliminating toxic waste when recycling.