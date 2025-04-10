What Is Craftsman Overdrive And What Kind Of Tools Does It Include?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman is known as one of the best consumer tool brands on the market since its founding in 1927. Initially the exclusive in-house brand from the now defunct retail chain that was Sears, Craftsman was bought by Stanley Black & Decker in 2017, as financial struggles dogged its former backer. Despite the ownership change, and a newfound availability in retail outlets other than Sears, Craftsman has continued to produce reliable, high-quality tools that won't set you back an arm and a leg at checkout.

Almost 100 years after the Craftsman brand first hit the market, the manufacturer continues to innovate in its offerings, with Stanley Black & Decker bosses looking to revitalize the brand for a new generation of consumers. That effort led to the recent release of the brand's Overdrive lineup. The Overdrive series was first introduced in 2023, with Matthew McGarry, Stanley Black & Decker's Director of Product Management, stating that the tools were intended to continue Craftsman's long history of, "developing innovative mechanics tools that everyone from homeowners to automotive enthusiasts reach for every day."

Yes, Craftsman's Overdrive tools are indeed targeted for use by all the mechanics and gear heads who spend their days, nights, and weekends working underneath the hood of an automobile. Like the bulk of hand tools bearing the Craftsman brand, the Overdrive series does come backed by a lifetime warranty. And in case there's any question, the lineup also boasts a core array of tools that will come in handy for any auto expert.

