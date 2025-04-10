What Is Craftsman Overdrive And What Kind Of Tools Does It Include?
Craftsman is known as one of the best consumer tool brands on the market since its founding in 1927. Initially the exclusive in-house brand from the now defunct retail chain that was Sears, Craftsman was bought by Stanley Black & Decker in 2017, as financial struggles dogged its former backer. Despite the ownership change, and a newfound availability in retail outlets other than Sears, Craftsman has continued to produce reliable, high-quality tools that won't set you back an arm and a leg at checkout.
Almost 100 years after the Craftsman brand first hit the market, the manufacturer continues to innovate in its offerings, with Stanley Black & Decker bosses looking to revitalize the brand for a new generation of consumers. That effort led to the recent release of the brand's Overdrive lineup. The Overdrive series was first introduced in 2023, with Matthew McGarry, Stanley Black & Decker's Director of Product Management, stating that the tools were intended to continue Craftsman's long history of, "developing innovative mechanics tools that everyone from homeowners to automotive enthusiasts reach for every day."
Yes, Craftsman's Overdrive tools are indeed targeted for use by all the mechanics and gear heads who spend their days, nights, and weekends working underneath the hood of an automobile. Like the bulk of hand tools bearing the Craftsman brand, the Overdrive series does come backed by a lifetime warranty. And in case there's any question, the lineup also boasts a core array of tools that will come in handy for any auto expert.
Wrenches, ratchets, and sockets are the primary focus of the Overdrive line
As far as Craftsman innovation goes, the Overdrive line boasts a few features that should interest any would-be gear head. Chief among them is the Tight Torque Technology, which is designed to aid in the removal of lugs and fasteners that are rounded by as much as 70%. Likewise, the 2-degree arc swing on Overdrive branded ratchets is intended to allow for increased precision and maneuverability even in the tightest of spots.
Because ratchets are a legit go-to tool for mechanics, they make up a big part of the Overdrive line, which also includes a wide range of wrenches and sockets. While we can't list all of the Overdrive offerings here, there are a couple of options that should be of genuine interest to auto pros as well as folks looking to build a proper mechanic's tool kit. That includes the 154-piece set that includes a wide array of SAE-Metric sockets, wrenches, ratchets, and hex keys, among other devices. The set comes stocked inside of a durable hard shell case, can be purchased through Craftsman's Amazon store for $250, and boasts a current user rating of 4.9 stars.
If the 154-piece set isn't enough to satisfy your needs, there's also a kit with 284 pieces that should more than cover you — though at $380, it may be out of the price range for some. Apart from those extensive kits, there are several other Overdrive options available in Craftsman's Amazon store, with prices for individual items starting as low as $35.