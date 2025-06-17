10 Of The Most Useful Stihl Kombi Attachments

Stihl makes many of its tools in the U.S., with its other factories dotted across the world, from the Philippines to Brazil. The brand is best known in the U.S. and abroad for its professional tools, in particular its chainsaws. However, the company also makes a wide range of other tools, including many that might be particularly useful for keen home landscapers.

Buyers looking to stock up on multiple Stihl tools might want to consider the brand's Kombi system, which allows users to swap multiple attachments between the same power head. The brand offers a broad range of attachments that cover most common home landscaping needs, from trimming grass to blowing leaves from pathways and, unsurprisingly, a pruning chainsaw. Stihl's lineup is always changing, but for now, we think these 10 top picks are among the most useful of the bunch for home landscapers looking to whip their yards into shape.