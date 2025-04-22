String Trimmer Vs. Brush Cutter: What's The Difference?

If you're a homeowner or have ever worked in the landscaping industry, you probably know that there are many different types of lawn and garden tools designed to make chores like cutting the grass less strenuous. These instruments include everything from walk-behind and riding lawn mowers to weed eaters, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and much more. But while many people recognize and even use these tools regularly, the differences between some of these devices aren't always clear. That's especially true for tools that look similar to one another, like hedge trimmers and chainsaws or string trimmers and brush cutters.

In the case of string trimmers vs. brush cutters, the differences lie largely in the instruments' intended applications. Both string trimmers and brush cutters tend to have similar appearances. They're usually long poles with an engine or motor at one end and a cutting head at the opposite end. However, if you look closely, you'll notice that, as the name implies, string trimmers use a special type of plastic thread or string, while brush cutters usually have metal blades or cutting disks. That's because, as mentioned, these tools are designed for different landscaping purposes. While string trimmers are ideal for clearing away light overgrowth and cleaning up the edges of your lawn, brush cutters are better-suited for heavy-duty work, like mowing down thick vegetation. If you're interested in a more in-depth explanation of the differences between these two tools, you're in luck. Here's everything you need to know about string trimmers vs. brush cutters.

