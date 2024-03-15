5 Menards Tools To Keep Your Lawn And Garden Looking Great

Gardening and lawn care can be very calming, constructive pastimes. The smell of grass in the air, sunshine on your face, a gentle breeze at your back — it's all very Zen. However, the journey to enjoying top-notch greenery requires serious work and tough tools.

If you really want to make your lawn and garden prize-worthy, you need a complete arsenal of tools ranging from pointy weed-busters to a powerful lawn mower. If you're looking to build out your backyard shed, you should pay a visit to your local Menards home improvement store or check out its online storefront. Menards is loaded with bother powered and unpowered lawn care tools that you can use to really whip that greenery into shape.

We've got five tools to recommend, all available at Menards, and backed up by feedback from lawn care and power tool experts. More information on our selection methodology is available at the end of the article.