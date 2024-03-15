5 Menards Tools To Keep Your Lawn And Garden Looking Great
Gardening and lawn care can be very calming, constructive pastimes. The smell of grass in the air, sunshine on your face, a gentle breeze at your back — it's all very Zen. However, the journey to enjoying top-notch greenery requires serious work and tough tools.
If you really want to make your lawn and garden prize-worthy, you need a complete arsenal of tools ranging from pointy weed-busters to a powerful lawn mower. If you're looking to build out your backyard shed, you should pay a visit to your local Menards home improvement store or check out its online storefront. Menards is loaded with bother powered and unpowered lawn care tools that you can use to really whip that greenery into shape.
We've got five tools to recommend, all available at Menards, and backed up by feedback from lawn care and power tool experts. More information on our selection methodology is available at the end of the article.
Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless Brushless Push Lawn Mower
When it comes to lawn care tools, the king of the ring has always been the classic lawnmower. And if you're looking for both power and convenience, you'll want to try Greenworks' battery-powered push mower.
With the power of a 5Ah battery pack, this mower is designed to handle yards up to half an acre in size, chomping through overgrown grass with a 20-inch steel deck and brushless motor. This motor features Greenworks' proprietary Smart Cut Technology, allocating more power to the motor when larger, thicker bundles of grass are detected to maximize efficiency. It's also got a nifty folding mode so you can store it vertically, allowing it to fit more easily in cramped spaces.
Tech review YouTube channel Tech Connect had high praise for this mower. Its reviewer was able to successfully mow an entire lawn using only half of its battery, and the lack of a combustion engine makes it lighter, quieter, and far less smelly than gas-powered mowers.
The Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless Brushless Push Mower is available at Menards for $311.49.
Corona Steel DiscCULTIVATOR
The soil in your garden is, obviously, a living thing. It needs sunlight, water, and air in order to properly nourish the flowers and plants you cultivate within it, not to mention periodic weeding. If you're looking to revitalize your garden bed for a new crop or touch up your lawn after some grass damage, try using the Corona Steel DiscCULTIVATOR. This vicious 58-inch-long implement uses a set of large steel tines to rake through raw soil, tilling it, aerating it, and digging up any stubborn weeds. The tines are all fully adjustable to properly fit the dimensions of your garden, as well as removable if you need a little less tilling action. There's also an anti-blister ComfortGel grip at the top, so you can spend a good long time weeding without worrying about hurting your hands.
DIY YouTube channel Fix It Flip used this cultivator to reseed bare, brown spots on a lawn, tilling up the soil before planting fresh grass seeds. They noted that while it's not quite hefty enough to work an entire lawn or giant garden, it's great for spot maintenance.
The Corona Steel DiscCULTIVATOR is available at Menards for $34.98.
WORX 20-Volt Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Everyone loves large, symmetrical hedges in their yard. It's like the plant version of sculpting with clay. Of course, since it is a plant, a hedge is never going to be as cooperative as you may like, growing in weird directions and angles. To battle through the dense foliage, you need a powerful, yet compact tool. Slice through that suburban jungle with the WORX Cordless Hedge Trimmer.
This lightweight, ergonomic trimmer features a D-grip handle, allowing you to comfortably grasp it from just about any angle for precise cutting. You'll certainly get plenty of cutting done with the 22-inch dual-action blades, which slice through a branch once, catches it in the teeth, and yanks it off the rest of the way. The blades have a 3/4 inch gap, which not only helps to navigate through dense branches but also disperses vibrational force to reduce hand strain.
Gadget review YouTube channel TPASS Media used this device to replace an old, busted set of trimmers, and was pleasantly surprised by their power and efficacy in tending bushes and hedges, not to mention the ease in assembly.
The WORX Cordless Hedge Trimmer is available at Menards for $89.00.
Masterforce FlexPower 20-Volt Brushless Cordless Trimmer
Grass is an incredibly stubborn plant. It worms its way into nooks and crannies where you can't reach it and then starts growing out of control. If you're having trouble with a lawn that's strategically dodging your mower, you're going to need a string trimmer like the Masterforce FlexPower Cordless Trimmer.
With the power of a 20-volt li-ion battery, this tool whacks weeds and grass alike at rotational speeds ranging from 5,800-7,000 RPM. The cut path measures in at a sizable 12 inches, culling grass in a wide, convenient swath. You can get up to 25 minutes of constant action on a single battery charge thanks to the efficient brushless motor, which also works with the ergonomic handle to reduce user fatigue.
Josh McGaffigan of Pro Tool Reviews said that this tool is a solid choice for homeowners looking for a balance between power and convenience, as it offers excellent performance compared to similar string trimmers in its class.
The Masterforce FlexPower Cordless Trimmer is available at Menards for $139.99.
Masterforce 580 CFM 80-Volt Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower
So, you've cut up the hedges, mowed the lawn, and tilled the soil, but now there's a bunch of loose plant matter scattered all over the place. If you leave it all there, it's just going to serve as makeshift homes for bugs and pests, which your lawn and garden definitely don't need. Cap off a long day of yard work by blowing away the loose bits with the Masterforce Cordless Leaf Blower.
This battery-powered blower starts instantly with the push of a button, packing the same leaf-busting efficiency as a 32cc gas powered blower without the fuel stink and at a fraction of the noise. Squeeze the variable speed trigger to get an air stream of your preference, or slap the turbo button to get up to 580 CFM at 145 MPH. There's even a cruise control setting you can use to keep the air stream consistent while you take your finger off the trigger, which is great for longer, more strenuous jobs.
In his coverage of the complete Masterforce line for Tools in Action, Eric Jopp noted that the blower's power surprised him for its size, as it was able to handle grass clumps and leaf piles easily. He especially liked the guarded rear intake, which didn't attempt to suck up his clothes like other blowers.
The Masterforce Cordless Leaf Blower is available at Menards for $249.98.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were selected from lawn care and gardening tools available at Menards. Preference was given to tools with positive feedback from accredited tool interest websites and tool and lawn care YouTube channels with at least 1,000 subscribers.