5 Must-Have Menards Tools For Every Home Garage
No home is complete without a toolbox. A great set of tools lets you tackle both complex and simple DIY projects. There are many tool retailers where you can buy necessary tools, including Menards. When shopping for new tools, it's usually best to choose one brand and stick with it so you can mix and match all your compatible batteries. For example, Masterforce FlexPower 20-volt tools all use the same battery. Shopping this way can help you save money by not having to buy batteries for each of your tools.
If you are already deep in the Menards ecosystem, you may still be missing some tools from your collection. If you don't have a place to house your tools, you can purchase a ProSteel five-drawer Tool Chest. You can also opt for something bigger with the Performax 15-drawer Rolling Tool Chest & Cabinet. All that's left after that is to fill those chests with tools everyone needs.
Masterforce Ultra Compact 20-Volt Brushless Cordless 1/2 Drill Kit
A cordless drill is a must-have in any home. Menards' Masterforce offers a ½-inch cordless drill that features a brushless motor for $99. A brushless motor brings with it some important advantages, such as less friction, leading to reduced heat production. Brushless motors also last longer and run more efficiently than carbon brushes. Menards claims this motor will last up to 10 times longer than a two-pole motor.
The two-pound drill features variable speeds from 0 to 500 and 0 to 1,850 RPM, offering 525 pounds of torque. The speed can be adjusted using the drill's variable speed trigger. This Masterforce drill has an LED light on its base that lasts 10 seconds after you let go of the trigger. There's also an LED battery indicator with four levels to tell you when it's time for another recharge.
Accompanying the drill in this bundle is two 20-volt lithium-ion batteries. The batteries charge in 60 minutes and have an amp hour rating of two. Also included with this bundle is a carrying bag, a charger, a PH2 drive bit, and a belt clip.
Generac Gasoline Portable Generator
Menards offers a gas-powered generator that can come in handy during an emergency. The Generac Generator produces 8,125 starting and 6,500 running watts. It can hold 6.9 gallons of fuel and can run at 50% load for 11.5 hours. The generator's dimensions are 27 inches wide, 26 and a half high, and 27 in depth.
Alongside being an emergency tool, this generator can used for recreational activities like camping, with its five outlets to power your devices. There are four 120-volt outlets and a 120/240-volt twist lock outlet. Although it weighs 172 pounds, the sizable wheels on this generator can get it to the campsite without breaking your back.
This generator is EPA-approved and CO-Safe, meaning it will automatically turn off if high levels of carbon monoxide are detected. It also has an automatic low oil shutdown, which can keep it from sustaining damage if you forget to top off the oil. If the Generac Gasoline Portable Generator is right for your home, you can pick it up for $899.
Masterforce 730 CFM 80-Volt Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower
When autumn comes around, you might be wishing you had a leaf blower on deck to keep those leaves at bay. Menards' Masterforce offers a $249.99 leaf blower for the job. The electric Masterforce 730 CFM 80-Volt Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower has a brushless motor that produces an airflow of up to 730 cubic feet per minute and up to 170 miles per hour. Menards claims the performance is similar to a 27cc gas-powered leaf blower. This makes it applicable to many projects, including getting up wet leaves and debris.
Powering the leaf blower is an 80-volt 2.0 Ah battery that can keep it running for up to 30 minutes on one charge. You can control the blower with its variable speed trigger, turbo button, and cruise control. Alongside the 5.3-pound blower in the bundle is a new charger, a battery, a shoulder strap, and a concentrator nozzle.
Menards claims that the five-year ownership cost of this electric versus a gas blower is significantly less. It argues that the brushless blower will cost you $253 in total after running for five years, while the gas-powered alternative would run you $929. The gas-powered blower has a listed $407 service and maintenance cost, which wouldn't apply to every situation.
Masterforce Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
A shop vacuum can be stored and used in your garage. The Masterforce four-gallon five-peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum has a two-stage motor with 125 air watts for cleaning messes. When the vacuum is running, the dust and allergens sucked in get filtered out the back through a HEPA material exhaust.
The vacuum has a 25-foot reach, measured from the base of the power cord to the tip of the hose. When you are done with the vacuum, you can make it rewind the cable for you to keep things tidy in storage. The vacuum also has non-marring wheels designed not to leave any marks on your floor. You can turn the vacuum on or off using a large switch accessible from the top.
Included with the vacuum is a seven-foot hose, a two-in-one utility nozzle, a round dust brush, a crevice tool, a multi-surface floor nozzle, three extension wands, a tool caddy, a cartridge filter, a foam wet filter, and a HEPA material exhaust filter. These accessories can be attached to the vacuum's rear holder for storage and transportation.
Masterforce Quick Pump Floor Jack
A floor jack is one of the tools every car owner should keep in their trunk. With the Masterforce Quick Pump Floor Jack, you can lift a vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tons. According to Menards, it has a single piston and a pedal that lets it reach maximum lift after one stroke by the user. This is only possible if there is no load. The actual strokes needed will depend on the weight resting on the jack.
The Masterforce Quick Pump Floor Jack has a height of 7.08 inches, a width of 13.62 inches, and a length of 26.96 inches. The foot pedal can also be adjusted for different heights. With this jack, you can lift a vehicle up to 19 ⅝ inches off the ground. The Masterforce Quick Pump Floor Jack is available for $159.99 on the Menards website.
If you have the extra dough, you can snag the Masterforce 3-Ton Heavy-Duty Floor Jack for $289. This jack brings upgrades such as a lifting age of 4 to 23, center weight technology, and a two-stage hydraulic pumping system.