5 Must-Have Menards Tools For Every Home Garage

No home is complete without a toolbox. A great set of tools lets you tackle both complex and simple DIY projects. There are many tool retailers where you can buy necessary tools, including Menards. When shopping for new tools, it's usually best to choose one brand and stick with it so you can mix and match all your compatible batteries. For example, Masterforce FlexPower 20-volt tools all use the same battery. Shopping this way can help you save money by not having to buy batteries for each of your tools.

If you are already deep in the Menards ecosystem, you may still be missing some tools from your collection. If you don't have a place to house your tools, you can purchase a ProSteel five-drawer Tool Chest. You can also opt for something bigger with the Performax 15-drawer Rolling Tool Chest & Cabinet. All that's left after that is to fill those chests with tools everyone needs.