Who Makes Stihl Tools And Where Are They Built?

As one of the major chainsaw brands in the world, it's unsurprising that STIHL has a global production presence too. STIHL tools are made in seven countries across four continents. These include Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Brazil, China, the Philippines, and the United States. In Germany, where the company was first founded, there are a total of eight factories, specifically in Tengen, Fellbach, Weinsheim, Ludwigsburg (two), and Waiblingen (three). Its Weinsheim site is the among the biggest magnesium die-casting facilities in all of Europe, while both of its Ludwigsburg plants are responsible for assembling and shipping products worldwide.

On the other hand, STIHL only has one site in the U.S., found in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It's the company's biggest plant to date, with a work floor of more than 1.4 million square feet on 150 acres of land. When the factory started operating in 1974, it was dedicated to just assembling one chainsaw model. But from this, the location now makes at least 100 of STIHL's product models. In fact, most of the STIHL tools available in America are manufactured here. Virginia Beach is also where other processes like plastic, piston, and guide bar production happen.

STIHL's remaining facilities are known for other specializations. The Huizhou, China and Santo Tomas, Philippine locations develop the carburetors for STIHL's small engines and hand-held power tools, respectively. The São Leopoldo, Brazil plant pushes out 90% of the cylinders for STIHL products. The facilities in Wil and Bronschhofen, Switzerland, manufacture 70+ saw chain models. And finally, the Langkampfen, Austria factory produces garden power tools and battery products for STIHL.

