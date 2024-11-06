10 Ryobi Expand-It Attachments To Supercharge Your Home Tool Kit

Offering a huge range of tools at reasonable prices, Ryobi has plenty of fans for a reason. The brand's swappable battery packs will be a familiar sight to any existing Ryobi user, and the brand now offers a wider range of battery pack sizes than ever before, since it recently unveiled a new range of small but useful USB Lithium tools.

Advertisement

Another recent addition to its lineup is the Expand-It system, which promises to make it easier than ever for users with a suitable Ryobi Power Head to add new tools to their setup with minimal hassle. The Expand-It attachments include a range of yard work essentials alongside a few more niche tools that are exclusive to the Expand-It range. The brand continues to add even more tools to the Expand-It lineup, but for now, here are ten of our favorites that can be picked up via Ryobi's website or through authorized retailers.