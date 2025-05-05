Is Stihl A Good Brand Of Leaf Blower? Here's What Owners Have To Say

There are several things Stihl leaf blower owners like about the brand's lineup, with many praising their power, durability, and longevity. According to quite a few owners, two models stand out for their power: the BR 800 and BR 600. Several Redditors said that the BR 800 delivers impressive force and can easily handle heavy leaf piles and large yards. One Redditor shared an amusing anecdote in the r/Stihl subreddit to illustrate how powerful the BR 800 is, saying, "The 800 is the most powerful on the market. We threw our manager in a shopping cart and had her full throttle it on her back, it was actually pushing her around the parking lot until she fell over in the grass."

There are practical uses for leaf blowers that extend beyond the obvious — blowing leaves. Owners like the handheld blowers, including the BG 56, for tasks around the house. Amazon customers explained that the BG 56 is easy to start, has strong air output, and stands up to regular use around the house without problems. One Amazon user had this to say, "This blower has been a lifesaver for all our home chores....very strong blow power."

Across internet forums, owners expressed their satisfaction with the durability of Stihl leaf blowers, with many saying they'd lasted them for years. On the Garage Journal forum, one owner summed up the longevity of Stihl blowers, saying, "Mine is 20+ years old. My neighbor's is 10 years old and my son's is 3 years old. All handheld, all the biggest model they made at the time. All are still working. None have needed any repairs. They sit all winter and start up every spring." Many owners appreciated the fact that the Stihl blowers are well-built and can last for years with regular maintenance.

