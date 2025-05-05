Is Stihl A Good Brand Of Leaf Blower? Here's What Owners Have To Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for a leaf blower, the brand name Stihl is bound to come up. Leaf blowers come in many different shapes and sizes, including everything from corded electric models to backpack blowers. The one you choose will have a lot to do with the clean-up job you're undertaking. Stihl offers a wide range of options for just about every need, including handheld models, backpack blowers, and battery-powered cordless units. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for producing durable, professional-grade outdoor tools.
So, it comes as no surprise that homeowners and landscapers alike turn to the brand for their outdoor cleanup needs. While Stihl doesn't take the top spot in our ranking of every major leaf blower brand (that honor goes to Ryobi), it comes in at a respectable 6th place. Of course, rankings only tell part of the story. To get a better idea of how Stihl blowers hold up in everyday use, we looked at what actual owners have to say. Many owners expressed satisfaction with Stihl blowers, praising their power and durability. However, some weren't so happy and complained about the blower taking too long to start
Users praise Stihl leaf blowers for power and durability
There are several things Stihl leaf blower owners like about the brand's lineup, with many praising their power, durability, and longevity. According to quite a few owners, two models stand out for their power: the BR 800 and BR 600. Several Redditors said that the BR 800 delivers impressive force and can easily handle heavy leaf piles and large yards. One Redditor shared an amusing anecdote in the r/Stihl subreddit to illustrate how powerful the BR 800 is, saying, "The 800 is the most powerful on the market. We threw our manager in a shopping cart and had her full throttle it on her back, it was actually pushing her around the parking lot until she fell over in the grass."
There are practical uses for leaf blowers that extend beyond the obvious — blowing leaves. Owners like the handheld blowers, including the BG 56, for tasks around the house. Amazon customers explained that the BG 56 is easy to start, has strong air output, and stands up to regular use around the house without problems. One Amazon user had this to say, "This blower has been a lifesaver for all our home chores....very strong blow power."
Across internet forums, owners expressed their satisfaction with the durability of Stihl leaf blowers, with many saying they'd lasted them for years. On the Garage Journal forum, one owner summed up the longevity of Stihl blowers, saying, "Mine is 20+ years old. My neighbor's is 10 years old and my son's is 3 years old. All handheld, all the biggest model they made at the time. All are still working. None have needed any repairs. They sit all winter and start up every spring." Many owners appreciated the fact that the Stihl blowers are well-built and can last for years with regular maintenance.
Starting problems are a common complaint among long-term owners
If you're like most people, you do your fair share of research before buying a leaf blower. If you've never owned one before, you'll want to understand whether a backpack or handheld leaf blower is best for your needs. Once you've got the basics down and have decided on a brand like Stihl, it's time to see what professional reviewers as well as owners have to say. While many Stihl owners are happy with their purchase, there are some who've had issues with the leaf blower after long-term use.
A common theme in forums discussing the blowers is that they have starting problems, especially as they age. Some owners have said that after using their blowers for several years, they became harder to start, even though they worked fine once they were up and running. On the r/smallengines, a Redditor looking for help said, "I have a Stihl BR600 leaf blower that's about 5 years old. It runs great, once it starts. Until recently, it would start with one or two pulls. It now takes about 5 minutes of pulling to start."
The starting issue does appear to be a problem that creeps up often. However, after years of use, it may be something that can be resolved with proper maintenance or by replacing a part. On Amazon, a Stihl BG55 owner said they almost gave up on the blower after experiencing repeated starting issues. "I was about to throw in the towel on my old and well-used Stihl BG55 blower," they wrote, explaining that it had become harder to start and keep running, even with fresh gas and new filters. However, after replacing the carburetor, they reported that the blower was running like new again.