6 Practical Uses For Your Leaf Blower (That Aren't Blowing Leaves)
A good leaf blower is a must-have item for every backyard tool arsenal. While their primary purpose is rather simple, you'd be hard-pressed to find another tool that can match the power and efficiency of a good blower. However, to some, even the best-performing blower is little more than a one-trick pony.
Sure, your blower makes for an effective tool during the fall season when the leaves are piled up to the high heavens around your yard, driveway, patio, and gutter. But after that, what real function does it serve? This may not be a big deal for some who are OK letting their blower stay cozy in their garage for much of the year, but others may see things differently. To those who live in smaller spaces, reside in areas where the autumn isn't as prevalent, or who simply don't like the idea of clutter, having a tool you only use a few times a year may seem pointless, potentially even being enough to deter some from getting a blower in the first place.
If that sounds like you, you may be shocked to learn that leaf blowers can be used for far more than simply blowing leaves. With a little creative thinking, you'll find that the same power that blowers use to move leaves can work in a number of other applications around your home. Here are six of these applications and the best way to approach them with your blower.
Cleaning and drying your car
Having to clean your car is never anything anyone particularly looks forward to, largely due to the time and attention required to do it right. Nevertheless, it's one of the most important aspects of regular car maintenance. Using a leaf blower to help with various car cleaning tasks can help you work smarter and not harder.
One of the most common mistakes people make after washing their cars is leaving the vehicle out to dry on its own. While this removes one more step from your washing routine, the end result is a far more splotchy car exterior with residue, dry water stains, and dirt being left behind, completely defeating the purpose of washing it to begin with. Using a blower lets you replicate a power similar to that of the dryers used in automatic car washes without the risk of damage that your car might sustain at a car wash location. Be sure to thoroughly dry around your entire vehicle, from the roof down.
Using a leaf blower also lets you clean the inside of your car as well. From debris brought in by people's shoes to food crumbs to dirt from tools, the inside of your car could likely benefit from a good cleaning. While a blower could function as a vacuum (which we'll talk about later), you can also use its namesake ability to blast dirt, dust, and debris from tough-to-reach spaces such as corners or under seats. Similarly, you can take out your molded carpet and blow it to dry or remove debris from it.
Remove debris from your garden tools
Your garden tools are made to endure their fair share of abuse, but that doesn't mean they're impervious. Eventually, the accumulation of grass, dirt, and other debris in the bottom of your lawn mower, string trimmer, or similar outdoor power tool can clog up your machine and cause performance issues. Once again, your blower can be a useful ally in completing this task. The power of most blowers is more than enough to blast away the usual findings that you'll come across when looking to clean your garden tools.
When going about cleaning your lawn mower blades, which you should generally do no less than once a month during peak times of use, you can use your blower to dislodge and disperse any clippings or clumps underneath. Likewise, your blower can help dry your mower blades or other garden tools after you wash them with a hose (be sure to double-check your owner's manual before using water on your mower).
Whatever purpose your blower has in helping clean your outdoor equipment, be sure that you conduct your task safely. Always wear protective gloves and safety glasses to prevent any sharp objects or debris from getting into your skin or eyes. Make sure your machine is powered off before you start cleaning, and remove batteries or unplug the equipment.
Clean out your garage or workshop
Your garage or workshop area is a surprisingly easy place to abandon. Usually, only one person is there to work on projects, grab something, or park the car. But just because these areas don't outwardly demand the same level of attention as your living room or kitchen, that doesn't mean you should neglect them entirely.
Just like everywhere else in your home, these spaces will build up dust, cobwebs, and debris over time, and they can be unsightly and hazardous to your health. On top of the mess that's created from the typical household pollutants, there's also a wide variety of outdoor contaminants that are bound to spread in your garage or workshop due to having wide doors that are often left open. A leaf blower is a great tool for clearing out these areas, with the ability to get rid of both larger debris and more minuscule particles with the same level of power, while also being able to access tight corners, air ducts, and shelves with ease. When cleaning, be sure to have the doors open and wear protective masks and glasses to avoid dust getting in your nose or eyes.
Use to blow away snow
Blowers may be largely associated with the fall, but it can also prove useful in the following season. If you live in an area where snowfall is persistent during the winter, your blower can have the same effect on snow that it does on leaves.
While a leaf blower isn't quite as powerful as a traditional snow blower, it is still a far more efficient and less tiring option for getting rid of snow than shoveling it off your driveway. The lightweight build of many leaf blowers allows for even more flexibility with where you can blast snow. For example, you can more easily get snow off from around your car, including the roof, tires, and fender.
This may seem like unnecessary extra work, but given the danger that snow and ice can present to you, your vehicle, and others on the road, it pays to take this seriously. On top of that, several states have strict laws against driving with snow on your car, with some issuing fines if snow from your car causes damage or an accident. Be sure to attack snow as soon as you see it in an undesirable location. Getting to the snow while it's still in its lighter, powdery form is best to avoid it turning icy and harder to remove.
Cleaning out your shop vacuum filter
If you own a shop vacuum, you know what a messy ordeal it can be to clean out the filter. As these components are packed with dust and debris, cleaning them can become a messy ordeal as these particles fly about, getting on your clothes and in your eyes and nose. It's nevertheless crucial to ensure that this gets done, as a filter that's left unmaintained for too long is prone to getting clogged, wearing out, or being torn. Cleaning it regularly allows you to prolong its life and save you money in the long run, as you won't have to continuously restock on these items.
Your leaf blower can prove to be a more than sufficient tool at taking care of the problem. Not only is it powerful enough to clear your vacuum's filter of lodged debris, but you can also position it in a way that will create minimal mess. Simply place the filter down and hold it with your foot while blowing it. Of course, you should be doing this outside to get the best possible ventilation and preferably with a mask and safety goggles on.
Use your blower as a vacuum cleaner
This may sound like a stretch at first. After all, isn't it called a leaf blower for a reason? True, most of these tools are designed and equipped for blowing air first and foremost, but there's a select variety of blowers that are also capable of sucking in debris with exceptional power.
A multipurpose blower, such as the Makita 18V LXT Brushless Blower/Vacuum Mulcher, the Craftsman 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, and the Black+Decker Leaf Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher 3-in-1, are able to switch between a traditional blower and vacuum with ease. Oftentimes they are equipped with a bag to collect debris, as well as attachments such as narrow hoses for an even more precise clean. Dual-purpose leaf blowers powerful suction can make for a more efficient and powerful clean that saves on time.
Even though 2-in-1 blowers often lack the capacity needed to carry a large amount of bulky leaves and other outdoor debris, they're more than sufficient at cleaning most average home settings. They typically possess higher storage capacities and CFM ratings than even some of the best handheld vacuums while still being relatively maneuverable and lightweight. These perks are what make multipurpose blowers such powerful allies.