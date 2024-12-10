6 Practical Uses For Your Leaf Blower (That Aren't Blowing Leaves)

A good leaf blower is a must-have item for every backyard tool arsenal. While their primary purpose is rather simple, you'd be hard-pressed to find another tool that can match the power and efficiency of a good blower. However, to some, even the best-performing blower is little more than a one-trick pony.

Sure, your blower makes for an effective tool during the fall season when the leaves are piled up to the high heavens around your yard, driveway, patio, and gutter. But after that, what real function does it serve? This may not be a big deal for some who are OK letting their blower stay cozy in their garage for much of the year, but others may see things differently. To those who live in smaller spaces, reside in areas where the autumn isn't as prevalent, or who simply don't like the idea of clutter, having a tool you only use a few times a year may seem pointless, potentially even being enough to deter some from getting a blower in the first place.

If that sounds like you, you may be shocked to learn that leaf blowers can be used for far more than simply blowing leaves. With a little creative thinking, you'll find that the same power that blowers use to move leaves can work in a number of other applications around your home. Here are six of these applications and the best way to approach them with your blower.

