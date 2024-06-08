Backpack Vs. Handheld Leaf Blower: Which Type Is Better For Your Needs?
These days, leaf blowers work for a variety of other reasons apart from just moving a few leaves. From drying vehicles, clearing driveways, to keeping your flower beds neat, there are endless ways that a leaf blower can help you maintain your surroundings. But with so many varieties of leaf blowers, it can be difficult to choose which one to get.
After you've decided if you want a gas or an electric one, the next question is typically if you want to get a backpack or handheld one, and of course, how much you're willing to pay for it. With some models, like EGO's POWER+ Commercial 56-volt 800-CFM 190-MPH Battery Backpack Leaf Blower priced at $699, it's often a good idea to be sure before you make a purchase.
If you have the budget and the storage to do it, you might even want to consider buying both a backpack and handheld leaf blower. After all, they can fulfill different needs, and you can work twice as fast with a companion to help. But if you can only afford one, there are some things to consider about what type you should get first for your home or workplace. Let's dive into them.
Power requirements
One of the most critical things you should be asking is how much ground you're planning to cover with your leaf blower. Unless you have a pretty strong arm, it's going to be a nightmare to use a handheld leaf blower for a massive estate. Next, it's best to consider how hard your leaf blower has to work. If you are in a relatively dry climate and your leaf blower only needs to work on light leaves, then a typical handheld leaf blower is more than enough to do the job. But if you live in a wet area, wherein it rains quite often, and you expect to deal with soggy leaves frequently, then do yourself a favor and get a backpack leaf blower with more power. However, it's important to note that even among handheld leaf blowers, there are also some models that pack a punch. Case in point: Ryobi's leaf blowers come with an 18V and 40V version.
Since leaf blowers can work for more than just leaves, you have to think about whether you need it to fulfill more than one function. This will help guide if you require the ease of mobility to use it as a vacuum alternative or want the stability for when you are blowing other materials, like sand, gravel, or snow from your driveway. For people looking to do some spring cleaning, we've mentioned the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower before for being able to balance both light-weight and power.
Lifestyle considerations
Apart from those whose trees are constantly shedding, many people actually don't need to bring out their leaf blowers every day. For this reason, you also have to consider whether or not you have the space to store a bulky backpack leaf blower or want a sleeker handheld one that you can easily chuck under a cabinet when not in use.
For people who live in neighborhoods with strict noise limits, the noise levels from a powerful backpack leaf blower also might cause some complaints. While there are probably a few exceptions, handheld leaf blowers are generally known to be less loud. That being said, Ryobi's Whisper Series, which it claims are significantly quieter than its gas counterparts, offers both a handheld and backpack option for its leaf blowers.
Lastly, you have to think about who will be using your leaf blower. Unlike handheld leaf blowers, which are typically ready-to-use when you pick it up, backpack leaf blowers may require some shimmying and strapping on that an elderly person or someone with disabilities may struggle with. On the other hand, a handheld leaf blower will not have the same ergonomic support as a backpack with good straps, so less fit individuals might struggle with heavier, more powerful models. For parents trying to teach their young ones responsibility, you'll also want to consider if your kids who will be doing the leaf blowing chores can manage with its weight as well.