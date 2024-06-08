Backpack Vs. Handheld Leaf Blower: Which Type Is Better For Your Needs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, leaf blowers work for a variety of other reasons apart from just moving a few leaves. From drying vehicles, clearing driveways, to keeping your flower beds neat, there are endless ways that a leaf blower can help you maintain your surroundings. But with so many varieties of leaf blowers, it can be difficult to choose which one to get.

After you've decided if you want a gas or an electric one, the next question is typically if you want to get a backpack or handheld one, and of course, how much you're willing to pay for it. With some models, like EGO's POWER+ Commercial 56-volt 800-CFM 190-MPH Battery Backpack Leaf Blower priced at $699, it's often a good idea to be sure before you make a purchase.

If you have the budget and the storage to do it, you might even want to consider buying both a backpack and handheld leaf blower. After all, they can fulfill different needs, and you can work twice as fast with a companion to help. But if you can only afford one, there are some things to consider about what type you should get first for your home or workplace. Let's dive into them.