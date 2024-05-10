Ryobi 18V Vs 40V Blower: Which Is Best For Your Yard?

There are several blowers to pick from in the 18V One+ Ryobi line. If you've already invested in Ryobi 18V tools, you can save cash and pick up the blower without a battery. If that's not the case, there are plenty of kits to pick up that come bundled with the blower, charger, and battery. The blowers vary greatly by their cubic feet per minute (CFM) rating, and typically, the higher the CFM, the more powerful and expensive the blower gets.

For 18V blowers, we see a low point of 200 CFM and a high point of 510 CFM. There are many rungs on the ladder getting up to that point, with 220, 250, 280, 325, 350, and 450 rounding out the lineup. The high CFM blowers can take on bigger tasks like larger yards, wet leaves, lawn debris, etc. Even the lower CFM blowers can work in those scenarios, but they will take longer than the high-powered options.

All these blowers take Ryobi's 18V battery, but you'll get longer runtime from the tools if you opt for a battery with more amp-hours (Ah). For example, the 325 CFM blower has up to 15 minutes of runtime with a 4 Ah battery included with the kit, but if you grab a bigger 6 Ah battery, you can get a little more runtime out of it.