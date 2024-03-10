4 Makita Tools That Help Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze

If you're one of the many people who use the tradition of spring cleaning as an excuse to only deep clean your home once a year, you might be dreading the day as it approaches. Spring cleaning doesn't have to be a chore, though. As the weather warms and the dreary days of winter come to an end, spring cleaning can also mean a fresh start, and it's a great opportunity to declutter your home and get rid of stuff you never really use or need anyway.

You can also take advantage of power tools to reduce how much manual effort spring cleaning requires of you. Makita is a popular brand of tools that has several products that can aid with your annual cleaning ritual, with many tools that won't break the bank that are also widely available from major retailers like Home Depot and Amazon. Some tools can be used to clean the interior of your home, while others can freshen up your yard and outdoor property. (Check out SlashGear's helpful tips for organizing the tools in your garage).

Based on positive reviews from tool experts who have hands-on experience using them (more information on this selection process can be found at the end of the article), here are four Makita tools that help make spring cleaning a breeze.