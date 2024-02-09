5 Helpful Tips For Organizing The Tools In Your Garage

There are endless benefits to having an organized home. Aside from helping you monitor your supplies and find things quickly when needed, several studies show how clutter and mental health are connected. In 2009, a Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin study shared that women who described their living spaces as cluttered or full of unfinished projects had a higher likelihood of feeling fatigued and depressed compared to women who believed that their homes were restful and restorative.

Two years later, the National Library of Medicine published another study claiming that a cluttered visual environment leads to multiple objects fighting for your attention, which leads to reduced focus and productivity. With this, it's unsurprising that keeping an organized home is a challenge that many of us believe is worth it. And one area of our homes that tends to get cluttered the most? The garage.

In 2022, a Craftsman study revealed that 62% of U.S. adults feel their garage is the most cluttered space in their home, with 36% of respondents sharing that they can't even park their vehicles in it (via PR Newswire). In the study, Craftsman also shares that more than half of its respondents claim to use their garage for other activities, such as an at-home workshop for DIY projects.

If you're one of those people whose garage is a lively place where things get done, you may wonder how to control your seemingly endless list of tools. Here are some tips you can try.