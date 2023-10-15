5 Proven Tricks To Mouse-Proof Your Car And Garage

For many car owners, it's not uncommon to find mice droppings, nests, or chewed-up wires inside or near your vehicle. While there's a whole list of possible animals that could have made a home out of your car or garage, one of the most common culprits is the mouse.

In 2020, The Washington Post shared that rodents are attracted to our vehicles for many reasons, such as it serving as shelter and warmth during the cold season and its wires providing them stimulation. Unfortunately, their presence in our cars, as well as garages, can lead to disastrous consequences. For example, when mice bite through car wires, it can lead to fuses being blown or sudden fires.

Aside from this, MyHealth Alberta shares that mice can also contaminate our food with their bodily fluids, such as urine and droppings. Mice are also known to hot various types of parasites, such as fleas and mites, which can carry a host of diseases. Thermo Fisher even claims that mouse allergens could potentially lead to asthma and rhinitis, which is a cause of asthma-related symptoms in both cities and suburban areas.

Thankfully, there are a couple of methods you can try to keep them away from your cars and garages. Here's how.