13 Compact RYOBI 18V Tools & How They Compare To Their Full Size Versions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi tools are the perfect balance of power and value for most DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. You don't need to blow big money on big-name tools if you're just using those tools to assemble your latest IKEA haul or hang a birdhouse — you just need something affordable that works when you pop a battery into it.

Ryobi has been around since the 1940s, and the brand has constantly introduced improved versions of tools like its compact line that takes advantage of new technology. Ryobi's brushless motors are smaller and more efficient than brushed versions, allowing for compact tools to perform at least as well as their full-sized counterparts in many cases. However, sacrifices sometimes have to be made when a tool becomes compact, and power is often slightly reduced along with the tool's size. We'll compare the features and benefits of each to help you decide if you're in the market for any of the 13 tools we're discussing.

Since Home Depot is the exclusive home of Ryobi tools, we'll provide prices and links to the big orange warehouse store for both versions of each tool we cover.