13 Compact RYOBI 18V Tools & How They Compare To Their Full Size Versions
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi tools are the perfect balance of power and value for most DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. You don't need to blow big money on big-name tools if you're just using those tools to assemble your latest IKEA haul or hang a birdhouse — you just need something affordable that works when you pop a battery into it.
Ryobi has been around since the 1940s, and the brand has constantly introduced improved versions of tools like its compact line that takes advantage of new technology. Ryobi's brushless motors are smaller and more efficient than brushed versions, allowing for compact tools to perform at least as well as their full-sized counterparts in many cases. However, sacrifices sometimes have to be made when a tool becomes compact, and power is often slightly reduced along with the tool's size. We'll compare the features and benefits of each to help you decide if you're in the market for any of the 13 tools we're discussing.
Since Home Depot is the exclusive home of Ryobi tools, we'll provide prices and links to the big orange warehouse store for both versions of each tool we cover.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver
One of the most common power tools in any kit is the drill/driver. While the debate over whether owning a separate drill and impact driver rages on among professionals, occasional users will find value in owning a drill/driver rather than two specialty tools.
Both the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver and the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver feature respectable speed and torque in a highlighter-green package. However, at only 6.1 inches in length, the compact version of this drill/driver is handy for getting into tight spots like under the sink or in a closet. It's also only 2.1 pounds, making it great for work that requires repetitive motions.
With a torque output of 750 in-lbs — compared to the compact tool's 450 — the larger model's got the power to get through materials like hardwoods and metals. The standard also has faster max RPM speeds and a metal clutch, but it's over an inch longer and nearly a pound heavier.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver for $99, and the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ½ Inch Drill/Driver for $119.
Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼ Inch Right Angle Die Grinder v/s Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Cordless 4-½ Inch Angle Grinder
A right-angle die grinder and an angle grinder are different but similar tools. Cutting, grinding, and masonry work can be accomplished by either tool, although the design of an angle grinder and the larger size of its grinding and cutting wheels make it more suitable for larger jobs.
The more compact tool, the Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼ Inch Right Angle Die Grinder, is better suited for tasks that require precision, or need to be performed in tight quarters — small cutting jobs, removing rust or paint, sanding, or surface conditioning. The larger Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Cordless 4-½ Inch Angle Grinder is better for cutting thicker materials, and its side handle helps keep the larger tool stable while guiding it over those areas.
The Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼-inch Right Angle Die Grinder is available for $113 at Home Depot; the Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Cordless 4-½-inch Angle Grinder can be purchased for $99.
Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅝ Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer v/s Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 1 Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer
As a heavy-duty tool by nature, a rotary hammer is built for drilling into concrete, masonry, and tough woods. The beefy tool is also handy to have around for light demolition projects — I remember my dad using his with a sledge to take out the concrete steps leading up to our home.
Compared to its full-sized counterpart, the Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅝ Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer is a bit faster, and the compact tool's smaller profile and lighter weight make it great for easier jobs that won't require as much power, like installing a mailbox into the brick in front of a house.
The Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 1-Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammeralso features an auxiliary handle to minimize fatigue and vibration and has a depth guide to keep holes accurate. The Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅝ Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer sells for $135 at Home Depot, while the full-size Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 1 Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer will run you $189.
Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless 6-½ Inch Circular Saw v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 7-¼ Inch Circular Saw
Apart from the difference in blade size, Ryobi managed to make its compact circular saw comparable to the full-size version. The Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless 6-½ Inch Circular Saw is a bit faster at 4900 RPM, and weighs 25% less than the full-size version per the manufacturer. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 7-¼ Inch Circular Saw has a slightly broader bevel scope and cuts a little deeper, making it better for ripping through double or triple-stacked plywood. Otherwise, either circular saw is great for cutting plywood, lumber, or baseboards, and both feature vacuum extraction hookups and onboard LED lighting.
One notable difference is that the blade is on the right side of the tool on the full-size model, whereas it's mounted on the left on the compact version. If you prefer one over the other, that may be the deciding factor for you.
The Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless 6-½ Inch Circular Saw costs $119 at Home Depot, and the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 7-¼ Inch Circular Saw has a price tag of $140.
Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Glue Gun v/s Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Temperature Glue Gun
Glue guns are a big part of the DIY lifestyle. They're used in everything from crafting and woodworking, to scrapbooking and cosplay. And while most glue sticks are interchangeable, the glue guns that heat and melt the glue into a usable adhesive vary widely in price, quality, and features. Sure, you can grab hobby tools at Harbor Freight, but for just a few bucks more, you can grab a Ryobi glue gun that works with the 18V One+ battery system you've already invested in.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Glue Gun has a significant advantage over its counterpart: the Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Temperature Glue Gun requires a bulky battery to be connected to the tool at all times. The compact glue gun uses a battery to charge the gun on a base, and Ryobi says the gun will operate for up to 5 minutes off the cradle. The full-size glue gun offers dual temperature settings for adhesives such as construction glue and features several interchangeable tips for added versatility.
Both glue guns have their strengths, and they're also priced similarly. The Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Glue Gun can be purchased from Home Depot for $30, and the Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Temperature Glue Gun is available for $40.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench
A battery-powered impact wrench is a tool that's only recently become comparable in power to similar air-powered guns. Advances in brushless motors have put cordless impact wrenches more in line with powerful pneumatic tools, and the added maneuverability of a tool that isn't tethered to an air compressor helps with work that might be out of range of an air hose, like when an RV pulls up for a tire swap.
As a former mechanic, I can speak to the benefit of a powerful impact wrench in an auto shop. However, there's something to be said for the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench, a compact tool with a respectable 275 ft-lbs of breakaway torque that's also 26% smaller and 35% lighter than its counterpart. It's a useful tool for the occasional DIY tire rotation at home.
The full-size Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench is far more powerful, delivering up to 600 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Variable speeds and an Auto Mode that prevents over-tightening and overpowered lug removal make the full-size a better choice for most professionals.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench costs around $147 at Home Depot; the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ½ Inch Impact Wrench comes in at $179.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw
Whether you call it a reciprocating saw, a sabre saw, or a Sawzall (technically, the latter is a trademark), a reciprocating saw is a godsend for drywall work, but the tool is great for a number of other uses as well. It is fantastic for small-scale demolition, especially when cutting through nail-filled studs in older houses. A reciprocating saw is also handy for use outdoors, as it quickly cuts through shrubs and tree branches. Different blades make the reciprocating saw useful as a grout remover, sander, and scraper, too.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw is Ryobi's most powerful, boasting 3200 strokes per minute, 1-¼ inch stroke length, 470 cuts per charge, and double the cut speed of the next best model. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw holds its own with the same 3200 SPM, a comfortable grip, and a balanced 13-inch length. What it lacks in overall power and stroke length, it makes up for with a one-handed design great for plunge cuts in plywood or drywall, and its built-in LED light means you can keep your free hand on your coffee cup instead of a flashlight.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw can be ordered from Home Depot for $119; the full-size Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw is available for $139.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower
A leaf blower is a more versatile tool than its name may suggest. Cleaning off breezeways and sidewalks after a storm is quick work with a blower, and even patio furniture dries faster after rain if you shoot some of that excess water off once the sun comes out.
What we have here are two reasonable tools for two very different jobs. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower is a handy little guy to have around if you're just blowing leaves off your walkway. It's comfortable to hold in one hand, weighs less than 4 pounds, and includes extensions to make it useful for a variety of applications. For larger lawns, though, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower provides nearly double the power and over an hour of runtime with a single battery, and is far quieter than a gas model while also delivering more power.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower costs $69 at Home Depot, while the powerful Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower has a price tag of $104.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜ Inch High Speed Ratchet v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ⅜ Inch Extended Reach Ratchet
A cordless ratchet is the kind of tool I scoffed at when I started my career in automotive repair. I have three in my portable toolbox now. These little tools are powerful and convenient, saving time and strain when performing repetitive tasks. Most of these tools offer the choice between power and portability, but the two 18V One+ HP ratchets that Ryobi features have one significant design difference that you might find helpful.
Both have a four-position rotating head, but where the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜ Inch High Speed Ratchet offers higher speeds for quick fastener removal and installation, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ⅜ Inch Extended Reach Ratchet features a head that can be extended to get into tight spaces that are just out of reach. The full-size ratchet is a little more powerful at 55 ft-lbs. of torque, and is just a little heavier than the compact at 2.85 lbs, compared to 2.15 lbs for the compact. If you've got to choose, we suggest the extended reach option.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜-inch High-Speed Ratchet is $129 at Home Depot, and the full-size Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet is sold for $169.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw
A jigsaw is a necessary tool for many small woodworking projects, and it's also handy as a backup in case you don't have access to any other saws. Ryobi's jigsaws are both relatively portable, but the compact version is the kind of tool you can toss in a bag and still have room for a few other things.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw takes a little getting used to. Its pistol-style grip makes it handle very differently from a traditional jig saw, but it's also lighter and smaller than most saws. For quick cuts and detail work, it has garnered high praise, although reviews note that the included blade is subpar, and the tool rests awkwardly on its side when not in use.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw is a more familiar-looking saw, with variable speed settings, quick-changing blades, and a locking trigger. If you're looking for a recommendation and don't yet own a jigsaw, we'd suggest giving the compact a shot — its lightweight and portable nature makes it a good pick for most DIY work. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw is available at Home Depot for $139, while the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw is priced at $99.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8-Inch Pruning Chainsaw v/s Ryobi 18V One+ 10 Inch Chainsaw
Pruning chainsaws are useful little pieces of outdoor power equipment. If you've got a full-size chainsaw already, they may not be necessary, but if you're just trying to keep the one tree in front of your house looking good, or cleaning up some small branches after a big storm, they do come in handy.
This is definitely a category where the compact option is better for pruning and small jobs. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8-Inch Pruning Chainsaw's blade is only 2 inches smaller than the smallest full-size option. It's also 1-½ pounds lighter, keeping fatigue at bay when cutting apart a felled tree. You'll get around 65 cuts on a full battery, and the tools' compact nature allows you to get into nooks and crannies for cuts. The Ryobi 18V One+ 10 Inch Chainsaw is heavier, bulkier, and requires more maintenance.
The smaller body of the compact allows you to get into some tight spots, and it's capable of cutting branches up to 6 inches. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8-Inch Pruning Chainsaw costs $149 at Home Depot, while the larger Ryobi 18V One+ 10-Inch Chainsaw will cost you $179.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver v/s Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver
A ¼-inch impact driver is a tough sell — it's not going to be as powerful as its ⅜- or 1-inch counterparts, but it has to have enough torque to install and remove small fasteners quickly and efficiently.
If you're going to get a smaller tool like a ¼ inch impact driver, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver is the better choice, since the tool's weight and smaller profile will reduce fatigue while still providing comparable power for a ¼ inch impact driver. The 0.7-pound weight difference between tools can feel huge after a long period of use. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver is slightly more powerful and features a die-cast gear casing, but if you're looking for a small tool, the compact is the way to go.
Purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver from Home Depot for around $85 , or get the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 4-Mode ¼ Inch Hex Impact Driver for $129.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Compact ⅜ Inch Right Angle Drill v/s Ryobi 18V One+ Right Angle Drill
Right-angle drills were invented by Milwaukee in 1949, and the tool is great for work like cabinet installation, engine repair, and other jobs where you can't quite position yourself in front of the work area.
The whole point of a right-angle drill is its ability to get into tight areas, so why wouldn't you want the more compact option? The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Compact ⅜ Inch Right Angle Drill is lightweight and has an overall length of just 3.6 inches, and its paddle trigger makes it more comfortable for extended use. The Ryobi 18V One+ Right Angle Drill features one-handed direction changes and a magnetic holder for bits or screws.
Both tools are available at Home Depot. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Compact ⅜ Inch Right Angle Drill can be purchased for $119, while the Ryobi 18V One+ Right Angle Drill costs $79.
Methodology
We found the most popular or highest rated compact tools made by Ryobi by browsing the brand's own website and that of its exclusive retailer, Home Depot. We then searched for similar, less compact tools made by Ryobi with similar builds — brushless motors, One+ HP branding — and compared specs provided by the manufacturer. We also referenced product reviews and user experiences reported on the Home Depot and Ryobi websites.