Why Is A Reciprocating Saw Called A Sawzall? (And Which Tool Company Coined The Term?)

All the major power tool brands offer many nifty gadgets created to accomplish all sorts of tasks. We can generally divide most power tools into a few primary categories, including cutting, driving, drilling, and grinding. That's not an exhaustive list of every power tool category, but it does cover the most popular devices. Within each category, there are numerous tools designed to handle specific jobs, like the immensely popular reciprocating saw, also known as a Sawzall.

If you're familiar with reciprocating saws, you probably already know how handy these tools are. Most are designed to cut various types of material, making them versatile tools for workers in various trades and DIYers. While these devices are officially known as reciprocating saws, thanks to the blade's back-and-forth cutting motion, these tools are also known by another name: Sawzall.

The Sawzall name is part of the history of Milwaukee Tools. The name traces its roots back to 1951, when two Milwaukee engineers invented the first Milwaukee Sawzall. Jerome Schnettler and Edward Ristow, the sole members of Milwaukee's engineering department at the time, set out to create a tool that could cut through metal, wood, and composites — in other words, a saw that cuts "all" materials. The result was the world's first reciprocating saw, which would revolutionize the power tool industry. Since then, the Sawzall name has become synonymous with reciprocating saws, leading to what's known as a genericized trademark. This means that the trademarked name is used as the common name for the type of tool in colloquial speech. This is more common than you may think, and various other tools are known by genericized trademarks. If you're curious what some of those tools are, stick around.

