Ryobi Tool Guide: When You Should (And Shouldn't) Use Your Impact Driver

The next time you find yourself perusing the selection of Ryobi-brand power tools at your local Home Depot, you might find yourself considering getting an impact driver. There are a lot of great brands that sell impact drivers. Ryobi sells them as stand-alone units, but the company also offers Kits that come with an 18V cordless drill, two batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. This is a great starter set that should be able to handle all of the average DIYer's drilling and driving needs. But you might find yourself wondering what kind of projects the impact driver is best suited for.

Impact drivers are different from regular drills. They don't have the back-and-forth motion of a hammer drill, but they have a rotational impact mechanism and put out a considerable amount of torque. This allows them to drive fasteners with significantly more speed and force than a standard drill. The Ryobi model also has a quick-release hex-chuck, which makes it faster and easier to switch between bits. The flip side to this excess of power is that impact drivers offer considerably less control.

I've been building furniture and performing home renovations with both of these tools for a number of years, and I can tell you there are plenty of applications that are more suited to one than the other. Here are three times when you should use an impact driver and three times when you're better off with a regular drill.