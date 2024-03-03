5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy When Building Your Own Outdoor Furniture
Choosing the right outdoor furniture can add a chic, comfortable vibe to any deck, patio or other comfy outside space. The only real hitch is that, whether you're buying your furniture from a homewares store or online, you're not going to receive the actual finished product. You're going to get a box of parts to assemble yourself. Ryobi offers a wide variety of options, both for tools for general home and yard work and more demanding outdoor building projects. Whether you're looking to create a welcoming spot to entertain guests or just want a comfy chair to put up your feet on a sunny day, choosing the right tools can make that job a breeze.
Home furniture assembly is thankfully fairly easy. Most models include detailed instructions and a few disposable tools, though some fancier furniture may require larger, tougher tools that aren't included in the package. This is where your own stash of equipment will come in handy. Even if using your own tools isn't absolutely necessary, using good gear from reputable brands like Ryobi will make the job easier.
Here are five Ryobi tools perfectly suited to assemble your latest deck centerpiece. Selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Multi-Function Folding Knife
Before you can begin assembling your new lawn chair or deck table, you'll need to get the parts out of their packaging. Even if you're proud of your grip strength, it's not a great idea to tear boxes open with your bare hands. You could cut your fingers on the cardboard flaps and needlessly exhaust yourself tearing off tape, not to mention make a huge mess. Use a proper utility knife to pop those tops instead of ripping them apart like a caveman.
Ryobi's Multi-Function Folding Knife is small in size, its blade only measuring in at 3.25 inches, but big on cutting power. Flip open the high carbon stainless steel blade, and you can slice through even the most densely-taped shipping boxes. The slim profile, plus the included pocket clip, makes this knife easy and convenient to keep on your person and whip out at a moment's notice. For added convenience, it's also got integrated specialty openers for both packages and bottles. No matter what you're opening, it won't be able to hide from this knife.
Ryobi's Multi-Function Folding Knife is available at Home Depot for $19.59, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Several users have made extensive use of the knife as a dedicated box cutter and package-opener. It's also great for a forest survival kit.
Multi-Surface Laser Level
When you're assembling any kind of furniture in or out of the house, level is vital. Have you ever gone to the trouble of assembling a new deck chair, only to take a seat and find the whole thing is listing to the left? That's what happens when you don't test the level while assembling. To ensure you aren't rolling drinks off crooked deck tables, you need a precision instrument to keep everything centered and balanced.
The Ryobi Multi-Surface Laser Level allows you to check the level on your burgeoning furniture from just about any angle thanks to its multiple means of connection. You can stick the level to any flat surface with the built-in magnets or suction cups, as well as secure it with pins for more porous furniture. Once secured, you can use both the built-in bubble vials and the 20-foot laser light to read your current level with impressive speed and accuracy. If you're concerned about minute angles, there's a removable protractor you can use to get your measurements down to the degree.
The Ryobi Multi-Surface Laser Level is available at Home Depot for $36.97, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Jeff Crisp of Pro Tool Reviews gave this device an 8.4 out of 10 score. It's a little too small for professional-level use, but for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts, it's perfect for taking the level on any kind of surface.
Cordless 1/4 in. Screwdriver
Odds are good that, no matter what kind of furniture you're putting together, it's going to come with a big baggie full of assorted screws and fasteners. From precise screws to large bolts, there is going to be a lot of fastening in your future, especially if the piece you're assembling is larger and more complex. All this work should start with a stalwart screwdriver, but instead of straining your wrists on twisting, get a motor to do it for you.
Ryobi's Cordless ¼ in. Screwdriver is remarkably compact for a powered screwdriver, measuring in at only 7.3 inches across. Within that slim body is a 4V motor powered by a micro-USB-connected battery, which you can charge up at any outlet or powered USB slot. Just stick a screw drill bit in the chuck, flip the switch, and you've got powered tightening and loosening action. For added convenience, there are a pair of LEDs on the tip that illuminate your target.
Ryobi's Cordless ¼ in. Screwdriver is available at Home Depot for $24.97, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users agree that the small, lightweight body combined with motor power make it great for all kinds of household applications. It's compatible with any Ryobi-branded bits, adding versatility.
Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver
More advanced DIY furniture projects may require you to add some holes before you can screw in fasteners. In this particular situation, you can drill two screws with one tool: an impact driver. Drill the holes you need in your furniture with one bit, then screw fasteners into each one. Plus, in case you mess up and screw in a fastener where there shouldn't be one, a driver can yank it back out.
If you're looking for an impact driver, try Ryobi's Compact ¼ In Impact Driver. This brushless motor-powered machine delivers 1,700 in./lbs. of torque at up to 2,900 RPM via its variable speed trigger. The built-in hammering mechanism delivers up to 3,800 IPM to really drive the point home, no matter what kind of material you're working with, while the knurled ¼ inch hex collet allows you to pop and swap drill bits with one hand. There's also a work LED built into the head to help you drill into the right spot rather than into the floor right next to it.
Ryobi's Compact ¼ in. Impact Driver is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews gave this impact driver an 8.5 out of 10 score, noting that in addition to its aptitude with most types and fasteners, it's also remarkably portable and lightweight.
1/4 in. 4-Position Ratchet
If you're building complex furniture, something with a lot of nooks and crannies or points of articulation, some parts of it may be too narrow to easily fit a screwdriver or impact driver. It's possible you assembled something out of order, but instead of taking the entire thing apart and starting over, you just need a fastening tool that can easily slide into cramped confines. What you need is a ratchet, and it might as well be a powered one.
Ryobi's ¼ in. 4-Position Ratchet combines a slim body with a 4-position ratcheting head to cleanly enter into awkward spaces and deliver some fastening and loosening action. It's okay if you can't twist it yourself – the head delivers up to 30 ft./lbs. of torque at 250 RPM all on its own. Just set it on a fastener, squeeze the custom paddle switch, and let the ratchet handle the hard part. For really cramped and dark spaces, there's a pair of work LEDs near the head to light things up.
Ryobi's ¼ in. 4-Position Ratchet is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Users have said that the tool is great for large item assembly and disassembly, with the rotating head offering extra adaptability in cramped situations.
Selection methodology
The listed products were chosen from Ryobi tools available at Home Depot. Preference was given to products with at least a 4 out of 5 star user rating and/or positive feedback from reputable tool review sites.