10 Small Woodworking Projects That Are Great For Beginners

The box is a quintessential shop project that anyone who took woodworking class in school will likely look back on fondly. The box is a surprisingly simple fabrication task. It's a six-sided, three-dimensional rectangle that can be constructed in an infinite number of ways. At its simplest, you might screw together all the pieces and then work out a lid mechanism that completes the cube. But a woodworker's box is far from just any old cube.

Building a box is a task that lays bare the soul of its maker. Every decision and every cut offers insight into what the maker was contemplating as they assembled this iconic piece. Built with just about any joinery you can imagine, each individual connection offers itself as a chance for you to explore something new in your woodworking journey. Then there's the fit. A box can be assembled with its pieces shoved together somewhat clumsily. But each wall can also be fit perfectly into its neighbor in a celebration of the crafting journey that its maker has traveled. Indeed, the box forms the basis of everything you'll do in woodworking, from the first project you encounter until you hang up your tools for good. Tasking yourself with the construction of a box is nothing short of accepting the challenge that every woodworker before you, and every one still to come, has faced or will face. Boxes are used for all manner of storage and organizational tasks in the modern world, and so the joinery you utilize in your plans can be as diverse as the end purpose of the box itself. From crate-style constructions to jewelry boxes and living room organizers, the possibilities are endless.

