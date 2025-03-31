The Best Alternative To A Table Saw (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A table saw is a very useful tool for any woodworker. It makes it easy to get long, complex angled cuts that would be difficult to perform with other saws, and nothing beats a table saw when it comes to making perfectly straight rip cuts. That said, they aren't a perfect solution for everyone.

There are some great portable table saws out there, but most of them are pretty big. Not only does the tool itself take up a lot of space, but you need a large, open area to use it in if you want to be able to cut larger boards, since they will need the space to pass smoothly across the table. A lot of people don't have their own personal woodshop and don't have the space required to accommodate such a big tool. Even if you have the space to store one, a table saw can be cumbersome to move and set up if you don't have a dedicated workspace for it. This also means they aren't particularly portable, which can make them difficult to transport and set up on remote sites. That isn't the only issue. There's also the matter of price. There are a handful of affordable table saws out there, but the best models can be quite expensive, and it might be difficult for a new DIYer to pull the trigger on such a large investment.

So naturally, many people who might not be ready to get their first table saw will be interested in seeing what kind of alternatives users recommend. Fortunately, there are countless woodworking forums online with users suggesting one tool more than any other: The track saw.