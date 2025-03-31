The Best Alternative To A Table Saw (According To Users)
A table saw is a very useful tool for any woodworker. It makes it easy to get long, complex angled cuts that would be difficult to perform with other saws, and nothing beats a table saw when it comes to making perfectly straight rip cuts. That said, they aren't a perfect solution for everyone.
There are some great portable table saws out there, but most of them are pretty big. Not only does the tool itself take up a lot of space, but you need a large, open area to use it in if you want to be able to cut larger boards, since they will need the space to pass smoothly across the table. A lot of people don't have their own personal woodshop and don't have the space required to accommodate such a big tool. Even if you have the space to store one, a table saw can be cumbersome to move and set up if you don't have a dedicated workspace for it. This also means they aren't particularly portable, which can make them difficult to transport and set up on remote sites. That isn't the only issue. There's also the matter of price. There are a handful of affordable table saws out there, but the best models can be quite expensive, and it might be difficult for a new DIYer to pull the trigger on such a large investment.
So naturally, many people who might not be ready to get their first table saw will be interested in seeing what kind of alternatives users recommend. Fortunately, there are countless woodworking forums online with users suggesting one tool more than any other: The track saw.
A track saw is a solid substitute for a table saw
A track saw is a specialized type of circular saw that is designed to work in tandem with a track that you can clamp onto the piece that you're cutting. This allows you to get a lot of the same kinds of cuts that you would from a table saw. "It won't do everything a table saw will do, but it does a lot," said one Reddit contributor in response to a post asking if a track saw would make an adequate substitute. "Some things will take longer with a track saw and some things will be faster." This is because you may need to be very precise in how you set up the track in order to get the same level of accuracy, but track saws are much more adept at cutting larger pieces.
"A track saw is much more accurate than a circular saw and a guide, easier to use as well," another Redditor stated. "But, a track saw is not something for ripping boards. If I could not have a table saw, I would get a track saw." The reason it's not as good for boards is because a track saw requires a larger surface area to work on, whereas table saws are able to easily cut thinner boards with little trouble.
But there are some advantages that balance out these drawbacks. The first is that track saws are much smaller and easier to store. Many of the tracks even break down into smaller pieces. This also makes them much easier to transport for work on location. They also tend to be a bit cheaper.
What are some good track saws?
Now that you know a track saw is the best alternative to a table saw, you might want to know which of them is worth getting.
Makita makes some excellent track saws, as do Ryobi and Dewalt, but those who are seeking one of the best options on the market might consider getting the Kreg ACS-SAWBB Plunge-Cut Track Saw. Kreg is a respected brand in the woodworking world and has a well-earned reputation for tools and joinery products that emphasize precision. The saw has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, where users have praised its accuracy, functionality, and dust control. Kreg also makes a wide variety of first-party tracks and jigs that are designed to work with this saw, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the accessories you need for most jobs.
Those looking for a more affordable alternative might prefer the Wen 7.25-inch Track Saw. Wen is well regarded as a more budget-conscious brand. You can even get a kit that includes the saw and a 100-inch guide rail and adapters for half the price of the Kreg saw, though it's worth noting that Wen doesn't appear to make quite as many first-party accessories as Kreg. Still, this tool has a 4.4 out of five on Amazon, with customers praising its value, functionality, and accuracy. There are a few more mixed reviews about its cut quality and overall sturdiness, however.