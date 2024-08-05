About Makita's Track Saws: Pros, Cons, And What To Know Before You Buy

A good track saw is a handy tool if you find yourself needing to break down large sheets of plywood, live-edge wooden slabs, or other rigid materials that are too big to fit on a table saw. You can always try to free-hand the cut with a regular circular saw, but even the steadiest carpenter will have a hard time keeping the saw perfectly straight down an 8-foot line. Track saws, AKA plunge saws, are a special type of circular saw. They're better at performing plunge cuts in the center of a board if you need to cut out a rectangular shape and are designed to work in tandem with straight metal tracks that can be clamped or bolted to the material you're cutting to ensure that you get a perfectly straight cut every time. So if you're working on the kinds of DIY carpentry projects where you need to get a perfectly square, table saw quality cut on a large sheet, then a track saw is going to be your new best friend.

Makita is widely considered to be one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company has a wide variety of products in its catalog, including a few track saws. These can be quite the investment, however, so you'll want to be sure that whichever one you choose will suit all of your needs. To that end, it's worth taking a look at the pros, what are the cons, and whether are they compatible with track saws from other brands.