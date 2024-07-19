How To Spot Fake Makita Batteries

Near the start of 2024, after receiving numerous reports of fake lithium-ion battery packs proliferating through stores and to customers, Makita conducted an investigation of its own, putting together a list of points users can check to determine the authenticity of the battery. This list may not be exhaustive, as counterfeits can take many forms, but it's a great place to start.

Firstly, check the underside of the battery pack. One of the most obvious indicators of genuine Makita battery packs is a distinctive white plug located near the front of the bottom panel. If your pack is missing the white plug, it may be fake. While you're looking at the bottom, check the warning label as well. If you have another Makita battery handy that you know to be genuine, compare the fonts of the text written on the label. Fake batteries may have thicker, bolder fonts.

On the sides of the pack, press down on the release latch on the front. When you press down on the latch, you should be able to see a red stripe on the inside of it. If there's no red stripe, it may be a fake.

Finally, check the top of the pack. Take a close look into the three battery connection ports (see image at the top of this section); they should be smooth, straight lines. If they look pointed or jagged, they may be fake. Additionally, take a moment to measure the connector rail. The shape of the rail is supposed to be long on top, then gently slope downward. If the rail takes a hard right angle downward and is mostly straight, it may be fake.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a battery, don't use it. Either have it verified by an expert, or dispose of it safely.