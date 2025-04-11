Woodworking Vs. Carpentry: What's The Difference?

Sometimes, the line between woodworking and carpentry can overlap depending on the project at hand, especially from a DIY or handyperson standpoint. Consider building a playhouse or fort for your children, nieces and nephews, or a client. If you act as a general manager on the project, after the concrete work for the foundation is finished, you would hire a carpenter to do the framing.

When they finished working you could have a mostly finished exterior shell complete with siding, windows, and doors, but probably not a finished roof as that's the roofer's job. Inside, you'd have a subfloor ready for carpet or vinyl flooring and bare wall studs waiting for the drywall crew. Once the interior walls and flooring were complete, woodworkers would come in to build cabinets, custom shelves, and tables. However, most DIYers and handypeople wear all of the hats required for such a project.

In general terms, carpentry focuses on the construction of wooden structures such as framing walls, building trusses, sheathing exterior walls and roofs, installing subfloors, and installing windows and doors using a set of tools useful for carpentry jobs. Woodworking, on the other hand, is typically more precise, often requires more specialized woodworking tools (even for the at-home woodworker), and results in smaller, more decorative wooden objects than does carpentry.

