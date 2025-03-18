11 Woodworking Tools Under $100 Worth Investing In

The world of woodworking tools is rich in options. Woodworkers across the country have so many choices when it comes to bringing new gear (like these from Ryobi's woodworking-targeted power tool range) into their workspace. All manner of specialty tools can be found on the market, and a wide range of brands deliver both standard equipment and specialist solutions. This can create something of a double-edged sword for DIYers and woodworkers though.

With plenty of options across just about every tool variety available, it can be difficult to separate everyday essential gear from specialist items and premium solutions that aren't particularly necessary. Then there's the budgeting aspect to consider. Many people tackling home improvement projects on their own are getting into the game in an effort to save money, and buying a raft of new and expensive equipment might not be a cost-effective approach if you're not planning to make a hobby out of it, or at least use them often.

Fortunately, plenty of excellent tools are available to renovators, builders, and woodworking enthusiasts of all skill levels and usage needs. Having used a number of the tools mentioned below, I feel confident saying they're some of the best woodworking tools you can bring into your garage for under $100. Each will widen the range of tasks you can tackle and enhance the quality of your work at the same time.

