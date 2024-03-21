6 Menards Tools Useful For Most Carpentry Jobs
Most carpentry jobs start with using a tape measure. Unless you're constructing a new building using professional plans, you must know the required material sizes before heading to the lumber yard. After that, you'll measure twice before making each cut using your measuring tape. A square is the best tool for laying out those cut marks at 90 degrees. A rafter square, sometimes called a speed square, is an easy-to-use option suitable for most circumstances.
Lumber-cutting saw options vary, but a circular saw is a versatile, cost-effective solution. In addition, most carpentry jobs require a hammer, a bubble level, and a tool belt for carrying some nails and most of these tools.
Menards has everything you'll need to start your first carpentry job. John Menard founded his company in 1958, building pole barns at first but soon transitioning to selling building materials. Today, Menards provides tools and supplies for home improvement projects at "over 330 store locations across the Midwest." Here are six useful Menards tools suitable for most carpentry jobs.
Masterforce® Force-Blade™ 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure
The Masterforce® Force-Blade™ 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure, priced at $16.99 at Menards, features a 1.25-inch blade width that allows the blade to extend 12 feet without bending (standout). This feature allows one person to measure up to 15 feet without requiring a helper to hold the tag end of the tape. The Force-Blade nylon coating protects the tape measure blade from corrosion and marring and reportedly provides "10X more durability than standard blade coatings."
The Masterforce 25-foot measuring tape comes in a "compact, impact-resistant case" featuring a smooth-sliding wire belt clip. The subdued green and black color scheme is muted and unobtrusive, which could make the tape measure more challenging to see in low-light conditions than other brightly colored options.
The most significant features of the Masterforce measuring tape include its magnetic end hook design, which allows it to catch the end of your lumber on the top and bottom of the blade. The blade also features scale markings on both sides to enable precise reading regardless of the blade's orientation.
Tool Shop® 7 Rafter Square
With a Menards price of $2.49, the Tool Shop® 7-inch Rafter Square is an inexpensive option for ensuring the squareness of your dimensional lumber cut lines. The aluminum Tool Shop Rafter Square features numbers and graduations cast into its frame for long life without fading or wear. In addition, its machined edges ensure accuracy, and its thick construction makes using the square as a saw guide safer than thinner models.
The 7-inch Tool Shop Rafter Square provides years of service with solid cast aluminum corrosion-resistant construction. Its compact design makes slipping the tool into pants or tool belt pockets easy without weighing you down.
The 7-inch Rafter Square makes marking 90-degree cuts on boards up to seven inches wide effortless. In addition to its dedicated 90- and 45-degree faces and a full range of degree graduations, it includes graduations for common roof pitch rafters, including hip and valley cuts.
SKIL® 15-Amp Corded 7-1/4 Circular Saw with Laser Guide
The SKIL® 15-Amp Corded 7-1/4" Circular Saw with Laser Guide from Menards costs $59.98. The saw uses a standard 7-1/4" saw blade, adding to its versatility by allowing various blade styles capable of cutting a wide array of materials. In addition, its 15-amp electric motor has enough power to tackle the toughest jobs.
The SKIL Circular Saw kit includes the 15-amp 7-¼" saw, a 24-tooth carbide saw blade, and a wrench for changing saw blades. There's also a canvas bag to carry and protect it when it's not in use.
The saw includes built-in safety features to reduce the chance of accidents. Plugging the saw into a power outlet illuminates the "Power-On" light designed to remind you the saw has power. Next, a safety lockout protects the trigger from activation so the saw cannot start accidentally. When ready to make a cut, the safety lockout is easily defeated while maintaining control of the saw. The spindle lock is a convenience feature that adds to the saw's safety by keeping the spindle from turning while changing blades.
Additional features include the laser saw guide that projects a straight line as you cut, an adjustable base for cutting angles up to 51 degrees with a positive stop at 45 degrees, and a maximum of 5,300 rpm. Set at 90 degrees, the 7-1/4-inch saw cuts a maximum of 2-7/16 inches deep and up to 1-5/16-inches deep at 45 degrees.
Masterforce® 16 oz. Solid Steel Rip Hammer with Nail Start
Every carpenter needs a hammer, and the Masterforce® 16 oz. Solid Steel Rip Hammer with Nail Start is a low-cost option from Menards. Priced at $17.98 and sometimes on sale for less, the Masterforce Rip Hammer provides features found in more expensive hammers.
Among those features is its solid steel design, which provides sufficient force for driving framing nails or ripping apart forms and temporary bracing used for various projects. The Masterforce hammer also provides a slip-resistant handle with its air cushion grip material.
The hammer's smooth face makes it useful for framing and finishing work. The magnetic nail holder allows rapid transitions from starting a nail to driving it home. In addition to the magnetic nail holder, the hammer's head features a built-in side nail puller.
If you prefer to swing a heftier hammer, the Masterforce Solid Steel Rip Hammer also comes in 20- and 23-ounce models. Prices increase with each model, topping out at $24.98 for the heaviest version.
Johnson Level® Heavy Duty Box Levels
Building a quality structure requires square-cut lumber constructed with level and plumb orientation. Menards Johnson Level® Heavy Duty Box Levels make achieving that orientation as simple as viewing a bubble between the marked witness lines. Menards calls the Johnson 9850 model line of levels the "workhorse" of its heavy-duty box-level lineup. The 24-inch model carries a Menards price of $36.98, while the 48-inch model costs $52.98, and the 96-inch level tops the scale at $109.00
Johnson 9850 box levels feature heavy-duty aluminum frames designed with strength and durability in mind. These levels have precision machined gauging edges for accurate level, plumb, and straight-edge use. Cushioned hand grips provide comfort in hot or cold environments and ensure a non-slip grip on these precision instruments. The "Easy Read SurroundView Vials" simplify reading the level from nearly any angle, and the push-button removable rubber end caps enhance the versatility of these levels and provide some protection from drops and falls.
Masterforce® Suede Leather 13-Pocket Carpenter's Tool Belt
Unless you want to throw your hammer on the ground or try to hold it under your arm between uses, you'll need a tool belt. This Masterforce® Suede Leather 13-Pocket Carpenter's Tool Belt from Menards costs $14.99 and fits waist sizes from 32 to 44 inches.
The suede leather tool pouch construction on a two-inch wide belt with a quick-release buckle is as comfortable as it is stylish. The suede leather tool pouch pockets feature rivet reinforcement" at all stress points. The quick-release belt buckle allows one-handed operation while holding the belt to prevent spilling nails and tools when removing the tool belt.
Overall, the Masterforce tool belt provides 13 pockets and loops. Front and center, you'll find a single pocket capable of holding most carpenter measuring tapes. On each side of that, there is an identical arrangement of a single large pocket with a smaller one attached to it for nails, screws, or other hardware. The large pocket can accommodate a cordless drill or impact driver with a bit of finesse. The small hardware pocket on each side is a tight pocket with two pencil pockets attached and a steel wire hammer loop.
Why did we pick these carpenter tools from Menards?
We picked these carpentry tools from Menards because they're affordable and are the basic necessities for sturdy construction. As a set, they offer almost everything you'll need for most carpentry projects except for hardware and a carpenter pencil. We didn't include the pencil since your choice of marking instrument may vary.
While some of these tools may not meet the needs of a professional carpenter, they serve the needs of a hobby carpenter on a budget. Of course, any particular project could call for a large framing square, a plumb bob, various cordless power tools, or specialty saws. Ultimately, these six tools from Menards are useful for most carpentry jobs.