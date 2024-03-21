6 Menards Tools Useful For Most Carpentry Jobs

Most carpentry jobs start with using a tape measure. Unless you're constructing a new building using professional plans, you must know the required material sizes before heading to the lumber yard. After that, you'll measure twice before making each cut using your measuring tape. A square is the best tool for laying out those cut marks at 90 degrees. A rafter square, sometimes called a speed square, is an easy-to-use option suitable for most circumstances.

Lumber-cutting saw options vary, but a circular saw is a versatile, cost-effective solution. In addition, most carpentry jobs require a hammer, a bubble level, and a tool belt for carrying some nails and most of these tools.

Menards has everything you'll need to start your first carpentry job. John Menard founded his company in 1958, building pole barns at first but soon transitioning to selling building materials. Today, Menards provides tools and supplies for home improvement projects at "over 330 store locations across the Midwest." Here are six useful Menards tools suitable for most carpentry jobs.