11 Accessories You Need To Stay Safe While Woodworking
The journey of the prototypical hobbyist woodworker is a fascinating one. Many people get into this adventure because they want to make a piece of furniture for their home. There's also a range of woodworkers who make the jump from carpentry. You may have built cabinets for your kitchen and then thought about other ways you could save money by crafting more pieces on your own. Whatever the vector that brought you to woodworking, the outcome is largely the same. There's a humbling effect the wood can bring (especially if you're working with extremely hard species early on in your journey). But a quiet, confident satisfaction often begins to take root among woodworkers who see their projects through.
Naturally, a variety of important tools help get the job done (see our must-have tools lists for woodworking gear under $100 and equipment below $50), but they're often centered around the wood itself. There's another category of essential workshop gear that can't be ignored if you want to successfully navigate your way around a "four-quarter" piece of beautifully figured cherry or a few board feet of sublime walnut. I fancy myself something of an amateur woodworker. A few important projects — including a white oak shelving unit and a walnut behind-the-couch table — have come across my workbench. None of my projects would have been possible without essentials like a table saw, but to keep my eyes, fingers, and other "equipment" unharmed, a number of important safety accessories are equally, if not more, important than the saws, glue, and chisels. These are some of the most important accessories that help sustain woodworkers in a potentially hazardous work environment.
DeWalt Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles
Starting things off, every woodworker needs a pair of safety goggles. This is true for traditional hand tool woodworkers and those who use power tools from a variety of brands routinely in their workflow. No matter how you approach the task of manipulating boards, protecting your eyes is a critical first step in the right direction. If you damage your eyesight, you may have to give up the hobby entirely, and that's to say nothing of the impact to your life more broadly.
Safety goggles come in all manner of builds, from low-profile glasses-style eyewear to bulky goggles. No matter the style you choose, many can be found at a low cost. Head into your local hardware store, and you'll almost certainly be able to find a cheap pair of safety goggles for just a few bucks. For a slight premium, the DeWalt Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles can be found on Amazon for $13. These goggles feature molded dual-injected rubber that conforms to your face. This helps keep a tight but comfortable seal around the eyewear to prevent dust and debris from coming into contact with your eyes. The ToughCoat lens runs the full width of the goggles, wrapping around the edge for complete coverage and a scratch-resistant protective layer you can count on. The goggles also feature ventilation channels to prevent fogging and deliver a more comfortable experience for long-term use. Safety goggles are a must, and this solution from DeWalt is a fantastic option.
3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator
Completing the baseline safety requirements in the workshop, the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator is a face mask solution that will prevent you from breathing in paint, sanding dust, and other potentially harmful irritants commonly found in woodworking circles. No matter the kinds of projects you tackle, you'll be throwing all kinds of debris into the air you inhabit. A face mask will keep you safe from harm to your lungs and body more broadly. This half facepiece can be found on Amazon for $21, making it a high-quality protective solution that won't break the bank.
This 3M respirator is NIOSH-approved and compatible with 3M 6000 series gas/vapor cartridges as well as its particle filters across a range of products to support any air filtration needs you might encounter during your work. It also features easy disassembly and comes with a reclosable storage bag. This means you can take the respirator apart and clean it between uses, storing it away securely so it's ready for the next task whenever you call on it.
Powertec Push Block and Push Stick Set
Push blocks are a woodworker's best friend. Even simple cuts can be dangerous if you don't have the right equipment. Large boards require additional support elements or extra bodies to support their weight, and small boards frequently add a pulse-raising moment into the mix as your fingers come closer to the blade than you'd like. The smaller the board, the closer your hands have to get to the rapidly spinning blade. Woodworkers who have experienced traumatic accidents often report that a momentary lapse in concentration, or even fatigue at the end of a long day, led to split-second mistakes that sent them to the emergency room.
A stout defense against this kind of tragic accident can be found in a simple solution. Instead of placing your hands on the board that needs to be sent through your router table (among the many types of router tools) or table saw, use a push block or stick instead. These tool accessories are built to be chewed up by the blade. Moreover, they're far more robust at holding the board than the sacrificial piece you might otherwise opt to use. The Powertec Push Block and Push Stick Set features a range of gripping implements and helpful geometry that allows you to create the force necessary to keep your board moving in the correct direction without slippage or added hazard. The set comes with three push blocks of differing sizes and handle shapes, and two push sticks, all of which help you reduce kickback (protecting you from flying offcuts) and stabilize your workpiece to produce the precise cut you want without jeopardizing your fingers or other body parts in the process.
Microjig Grr-Ripper Table Saw Push Block
Another push block option that many woodworkers use to stabilize their workflow and protect their hands is the Microjig Grr-Ripper Table Saw Push Block. This cutting tool accessory is frequently seen in woodworking videos online and is a favorite among those working with all species of wood. I have and use one frequently for my own projects, and find it tremendously valuable in stabilizing both large and small boards while instilling a critical sense of confidence as I pass a board across the saw blade. Microjig push blocks feature lots of embedded enhancements that go well beyond the standard build for this type of accessory.
This tool features adjustable balance support and a center leg that can be shifted to provide the precise downforce you require for all types of board dimensions. By placing the push block directly on top of your workpiece and sending it through the blade, you can successfully eliminate kickback in almost all cases. Microjig notes that you can rip a board as thin as 1/4 inch with the block, adding immense cutting capability to your workshop with a single tool.
Powertec Bench Dogs
Powertec is a well-known brand in the woodworking space. The company makes all kinds of work-holding and workflow-improving accessories to help keep you on track with your projects and safe throughout the build process. Powertec's Bench Dogs are one great example of this kind of functionality-improving and safety-minded accessory.
Bench dogs are a type of clamp woodworkers use to hold workpieces in place as they cut or plane a board. Used in coordination with a set of bench holes, dogs are inserted into the hole and then struck lightly with a mallet or hammer to secure the work-holding solution in place. Bench dogs apply clamping pressure to hold boards steady on the workbench so you can manipulate them in whatever way is necessary for the project. The Powertec dogs feature a ¾-inch diameter and are built with a rough cast finish. This work-holding solution may require a bit of adjustment to your bench if you don't already have dog holes built into the top. However, the effort is worth it, because this solution is a core competency for woodworkers across the spectrum. They help deliver enhanced stability as you cut, chisel, or plane a board with one of many sharp implements. A wiggly board is a recipe for disaster, but the solution is often quite straightforward.
Kreg K4 Pocket Hole Jig
Pocket holes get a bad rap from time to time. Traditional woodworkers might look down on those who use joint solutions like pocket holes, but the reality is that any approach you choose to fasten boards together, if it works, is a good solution to the problem you're facing. Pocket holes aren't easy to cut on your own, though. The best way to tackle this part of the project is with a jig. When cutting pocket holes, it's important to understand what you're doing. This approach to securing 90-degree angles involves sinking screws into one board at a roughly 45-degree angle, then hiding the screw head neatly within its dimension. When executed successfully, a fastener sunk into a pocket hole can disappear into your finished product.
But simply sinking screws into a board at this angle is treacherous work. The best approach is to use a jig that allows you to secure the board, cut pilot holes without having to eyeball the angle or hold the workpiece in your own hands, and then fasten the boards together with screws that align with these precut angles. The Kreg K4 Pocket Hole Jig is perhaps the preeminent pocket hole solution. Kreg is a renowned brand in the world of woodworking, and the work-holding system comes with everything you need to successfully navigate this type of fastening task. It features an adjustable, precision drill guide with depth settings between 1/2 inch and 1-1/2 inches. It also includes an adjustable clamping system and comes with a drill and driver bit that are purpose-built for this task.
Catcan Table Saw Sled Kit
When working with the table saw, one of the best tools you can bring into the mix is a sled. Many woodworkers build their own table saw sleds that are designed with specific project parameters in mind. But if you're a novice in the woodworking space, you may not have the confidence to build your own sled or have your project specifics teased out enough to require a custom-built cutting device like this. If a standard sled will get the job done, then using a sled kit can be a great way to launch your woodworking journey without forcing you to veer off course by building too many of your own tools and jigs right off the bat.
The Catcan Table Saw Sled Kit comes with everything you need to build a standard sled, aside from the boards (which typically only require a basic MDF sheet and a small bit of cutting). It features two aluminum T-track units, adjustment knobs, and all the screws you'll require to build out the system. Once finished, your workflow at the table saw will become much quicker, and significantly safer. A table saw sled allows you to dial in repeatable cut dimensions and send your board through the blade without getting your hands near its teeth. A sled sits on the table saw and moves back and forth with the board positioned within its walls. This means you can clamp the board to the sled and just grab its edges, rather than touching the workpiece itself.
A shop apron
Anyone working with a range of small tools can gain significant value from using an apron. People working in kitchens and those handling small components in the workshop alike benefit from increased mobility and an important safety improvement when wearing this simple garment. A shop apron, like the Briteree Woodworking Apron, is different from one designed for kitchen use, though. Shop aprons are often made from heavy material that can help prevent flying debris from injuring your body, and the pocket arrangement is often optimized for items like combination squares, work knives, and screwdrivers. Being able to keep your essential hand tools tucked away in these pockets means you don't have to walk around the workshop to find a small tool you need at any given moment. You can keep your pencil, penknife, or a small light right in the pockets.
The added protective layer provides a big boost of confidence to woodworkers who may have taken a blow from flying kickback debris in the past, and these added pockets prevent you from wasting valuable time looking for important gear. Overall, improvements to both safety and efficiency help keep your mind on the task at hand and reduce the potential for errors that could be dangerous — or worse.
Gohelper Chisel Sharpening Jig
Many professions have their own take on a particular saying about speed. In woodworking, razor sharpness delivers improved speed, which in turn actually promotes greater safety. With sharper cutting gear in your arsenal, you won't have to take nearly as many passes through a board to bring it to its final dimension. A razor-sharp chisel or plane iron makes cutting out a mortise or dimensioning a board to the perfect thickness a much smoother and faster process. The faster and smoother your implement cuts, and the fewer strokes you have to make, the less time you're holding a potentially dangerous cutting instrument.
To achieve razor sharpness in your cutting tools, you'll need to invest in quality sharpening tools. But a whetstone isn't the only requirement here. For those looking to dial in the perfect, precise angle on their chisels and plane irons, the Gohelper Chisel Sharpening Jig is a must-have accessory. The sharpening guide offers precision angle options from 10 degrees up to 45 degrees. This allows you to dial in the exact angle you want and then get to sharpening for an immaculate edge. Keeping your cutting tools in pristine condition with a solution like this allows you to quickly and confidently make cuts even in the hardest boards. A steady hand and the knowledge that your chisel, knife, or plane is more than capable of shaving off exactly what you require imparts a significant safety improvement.
DeWalt Dust Separator with 10-Gallon Stainless Steel Tank
In addition to environmental safety tools like a respirator, it's a good idea to invest in dust collection accessories. It's simply not enough to cover your eyes and mouth and hope for the best. When you take off the mask, you'll still be standing in a room filled with irritating dust particles. Good ventilation is the only solution that makes a lasting and significant impact on this front. The DeWalt Dust Separator with 10-Gallon Stainless Steel Tank is a solid option for keeping your workspace clean. It's worth noting that this isn't a one-size-fits-all replacement for masks. You should still wear a dust mask when putting your face directly into the line of fire with a sander in hand or even when using a plane or cutting boards with other hand tools.
Even so, the dust separator works with just about any shop vac you might have on hand. It sucks in dirty air and removes up to 99% of debris using the vacuum's suction power. It then connects to your shop vac (ideally a wet/dry model) to help preserve its suction and improve the air you're breathing as you work through your projects. Adding a dust separator into your shop vac chain prevents clogs and keeps your vacuum running longer. This improves your health and the safety of your workspace significantly, while also reducing the time you'd otherwise spend dumping debris and dealing with clogged filters.
Walker's Razor Slim Ultra Low Profile Compact Ear Protection
Ear protection rounds out the trifecta of personal protective gear that woodworkers should always have on hand. The Walker's Razor Slim Ultra Low Profile Compact Ear Protection is a great choice for woodworkers looking to protect their health and stay entertained while cutting, sanding, or working with any other power tools in the shop. This ear protection solution reduces environmental sound by up to 23 decibels, helping preserve your hearing during all kinds of high-volume tasks, working with power tools being just one example.
This accessory also features an audio input jack, allowing you to plug in your phone or any other playback device you want to listen to while dimensioning boards or performing a glue-up. Whether you're a podcast or audiobook listener, or someone who likes to crank up the tunes while you work, this solution allows you to shore up your hearing defense while staying entertained. The compact design won't feel bulky on your neck when not in use or over your ears while performing cuts or slicing edges at the router table. The lineup also comes in a variety of color patterns so you can express yourself and your individualism, adding a bit of style to this crucial safety accessory.