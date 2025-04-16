11 Accessories You Need To Stay Safe While Woodworking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The journey of the prototypical hobbyist woodworker is a fascinating one. Many people get into this adventure because they want to make a piece of furniture for their home. There's also a range of woodworkers who make the jump from carpentry. You may have built cabinets for your kitchen and then thought about other ways you could save money by crafting more pieces on your own. Whatever the vector that brought you to woodworking, the outcome is largely the same. There's a humbling effect the wood can bring (especially if you're working with extremely hard species early on in your journey). But a quiet, confident satisfaction often begins to take root among woodworkers who see their projects through.

Naturally, a variety of important tools help get the job done (see our must-have tools lists for woodworking gear under $100 and equipment below $50), but they're often centered around the wood itself. There's another category of essential workshop gear that can't be ignored if you want to successfully navigate your way around a "four-quarter" piece of beautifully figured cherry or a few board feet of sublime walnut. I fancy myself something of an amateur woodworker. A few important projects — including a white oak shelving unit and a walnut behind-the-couch table — have come across my workbench. None of my projects would have been possible without essentials like a table saw, but to keep my eyes, fingers, and other "equipment" unharmed, a number of important safety accessories are equally, if not more, important than the saws, glue, and chisels. These are some of the most important accessories that help sustain woodworkers in a potentially hazardous work environment.

