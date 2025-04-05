11 Woodworking Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking delivers a return to simpler times. Those who cut, plane, and attach boards together to transform planks of wood into something spectacular do so as part of an ancient tradition. Humans have been working with wood for the entire span of their existence, and the practice of woodworking itself is even believed to predate the emergence of Homo sapiens. In more contemporary times, the tradition of woodworking has become less about survival and more about creating finer things that give shape to a comfortable and refined living space. Today's woodworkers and carpenters have access to a range of power tools and exotic timbers sourced from around the world.

Advertisement

The radial arm saw marked a major shift in woodworking. It offers a single cutting solution for a variety of needs; however, it's quite dangerous in untrained hands and can be hard to find these days. Plenty of other great tools exist in the market (see this collection of woodworking tools under $100 for added inspiration), and inexpensive finds are often critically important. Small additions like a carpenter's square or quality wooden mallet can make all the difference. These and other important tools should be at the top of your list when looking to add major value with a small price tag.