Woodworking For Beginners: What's The Best Type Of Wood For Starter Projects?

Woodwork can be an immersive and rewarding hobby for creative individuals who love to work with their hands. Whether you're simply seeking a new outlet for your DIY projects or are hoping to pursue woodwork on a more professional scale, you'll soon see how easy it becomes to find yourself chipping, chiseling, and sanding the whole day away. But no matter your intent with the hobby, the first step to mastering this craft is having the right materials on hand.

While some beginners to the craft may be more focused on obtaining the right tools for the right price, one area that shouldn't be ignored is the kind of wood you use. At the end of the day, this is the component that will make up the literal core of your project, so it pays to take the time to think through what you want. Picking the first plank of wood you find at your local lumberyard or home improvement store may be convenient, but this can turn into a problematic proposition if the kind of wood you've selected isn't up to the demands of your project or winds up being more expensive than you needed.

There is a variety of wood types to choose from that are well-suited for different needs and project types. Picking the type that is best for you will make the difference between a job well done and one that goes nowhere. This guide will help you learn about some of the most important things to keep in mind when choosing the kind of wood to work with and common wood varieties that are best suited for newcomers.

