5 Harbor Freight Tools You'll Want For Your Next Woodworking Project
Woodworking is a worthwhile but difficult task. To get started, you'll need to spend a lot of money getting a nice setup, and it can all add up very fast. A good place to get deals, especially if you have a membership, is Harbor Freight. You can shop online or in-store to find what you're looking for, and there are many options to choose from. While Harbor Freight might be store filled with hundreds of cheap tools, it's also very easy to find a reliable set to tackle a woodworking project, and don't count it out for painting either.
Everything on this list is readily available at a Harbor Freight storefront, and there's a spotlight on several brands you can find at the store. On top of that, each tool on the list is affordable, reliable, and backed up by high user scores. When it comes to picking up a new tool, you'll want to make sure it's something you can trust so you don't waste your money. A more in-depth explanation of why these specific products were chosen for the list can be found at the end of the list.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 inch Circular Saw
It's tough to get any woodworking done without a consistent and reliable way to cut anything. An affordable option from Harbor Freight is the Bauer 20V circular saw. This product costs you $89.99 in-store or online, and you'll find it's more than enough to get going on your next project. The 20V saw makes up to 300 cuts per charge, so don't be surprised to get an entire job done without having to juice it up again. The price doesn't include a battery, so you'll need to pick one up separately, along with a charger.
User scores for the Bauer saw are solid, with a 4.5/5 rating on Harbor Freight's website. Reviewers note the value and ease of use as major selling points — two things hard to argue with. With onboard LED lights, you have an illuminated view of your workplace in low-light situations or when your body is blocking the light. Bauer's saw boasts all metal gear construction, giving some extra longevity and durability. On top of that, there's a dust port attachment that'll keep your workplace clean while cutting, something that's sure to be appreciated by woodworkers, both new and old.
Warrior 18V Cordless 3/8 inch Drill/Driver Kit
Many projects, including woodworking, will eventually require the use of a power drill. You'll want to make sure you have a reliable one handy for when the time comes, and Warrior's 18V drill is a good choice. This is a rather inexpensive power tool as it'll only cost you $29.99 from Harbor Freight. It comes with 20 different clutch settings, an LED light for work, and is cordless. The 18V battery is interchangeable with other 18V Warrior tools, so you have a lot of versatility on display here for a low price.
Don't let this low cost scare you off, as the Warrior drill holds a 4.6/5 average rating on Harbor Freight's website with over 3,000 reviews. For its price, it'll be more than enough for most people, including DIY woodworkers. The charger and battery are included with the purchase, making it an excellent bargain if you need a new drill. At just 2.68 pounds, it's a lightweight drill that should allow you to not only tackle your woodworking project but also take on DIY jobs around your house.
Banks 21 degree Framing Nailer
Putting together the finishing touches on something like a bookshelf or front porch will require nails. Instead of hammering each one in yourself, save some time and energy by picking up the Banks framing nailer. You can grab this from Harbor Freight for $99.99, effectively making it one of the pricier tools on the list. However, you shouldn't ever undervalue a good nailer. You'll be able to use nails from two to three-and-a-half inches long, so you do have to make sure you're using the correct sizes before going ahead and buying a few cases.
The Banks nailer has very strong user scores on Harbor Freight's website, as it boasts a 4.7/5 average rating based on over 1,200 reviews. Some buyers do note it can jam from time to time, something that can become annoying over time if it happens over and over. It weighs 8.6 pounds and holds up to 70 nails in a magazine, so you can get a lot of use out of it before needing to reload.
Pittsburgh 25 feet x 1 inch QuikFind Tape Measure with ABS Casing
It's difficult to imagine a world where you're putting together a shed or anything of the sort without using accurate measurements. If you need to know exactly where to cut your pieces of wood, having a quality tape measure will be essential. For $4.99, you can pick up a 25-foot Pittsburgh tape measure from Harbor Freight. You're likely familiar with what a tape measure brings to the table, but if you have any doubts, you can put them to rest — this one has a 4.7/5 rating based on over 7,000 reviews.
This tape measure is small enough to fit in your pocket, but most importantly, it has a series of little markings along the measure that'll make it easy to make precise markings for your cuts. Of course, a tape measure is useful for more than just woodworking, and there are a lot of situations you'll find having one handy around the house. At $5, it's a tough price to beat.
Cen-Tech 9 inch Magnetic Torpedo Level
It would be a nightmare to put together a whole structure only to then find out it isn't leveled. You can put those concerns to rest by picking up the Cen-Tech magnetic torpedo level from Harbor Freight. You can buy this up for $6.97, so it's a cheap yet effective tool to have around. The torpedo level, in particular, is a nice one to have because you can measure three different areas: 45 degrees, horizontal, and vertical. It's also just nine inches long, so you can fit this into some tight spots if you need to.
User reviews are strong at 4.6/5, with over 300 ratings. This level works exactly the way you'd expect it to, and it's quite durable with its impact-resistant build. Your levels aren't typically undergoing a lot of wear and tear, but if yours does, then the Cen-Tech model will be up to the task. It's also magnetic, so it works great for leveling pipes as well.
Why were these tools chosen?
A variety of different tools will come in handy while woodworking and Harbor Freight carries all of them. Whether it's an expensive power tool or a cheap hand tool, there's something for everybody, regardless of how much you're willing to spend. Everything here is backed up by high user scores, and even if they aren't the household brands you're used to seeing, each tool is reliable and will get the job done. All of them will have uses outside of woodworking, so you don't have to feel like you're spending a lot of money on tools that won't get a lot of long-term use.