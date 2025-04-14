What Are Dado Blades In Woodworking? Here's What They're Used For

To the uninitiated, woodworking might just look like cutting, drilling, and sanding without a whole lot of finesse. In reality, as any woodworker would tell you, there's more to it than generic hand saws and sandpaper. It's a highly involved, specific job, regardless of what one has on their workbench. Thus, it requires specific tools and accessories to get the intended results. There are plenty of woodworking tools out there under $100 worth investing in that all woodworkers should have around, as well as those needed for certain jobs that won't be essential for everyone. Case in point, dado blades.

Not all woodworking saw blades are made the same, with dado blades having a specialized purpose. These are designed for circular saws, with their cuts leaving behind wider than average grooves in the cut wood, known as dados – hence the name of this blade variety. As far as their use, they make cuts intended for interlocking wood pieces. They're often used to cut pieces for bookshelves, door panels, and other similar constructs so that they fit together snugly. Dado blades are also excellent for cutting out rabbets, which are the channels along the edge of wood pieces, if need be.

Naturally, not all dado blades are the exact same. There are differences between them that make some better for specific jobs than others.

