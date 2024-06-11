Can You Use Dado Blades With Harbor Freight's Hercules Table Saw? Here's What To Know

One table saw feature that's a must for many woodworkers, particularly those crafting furniture, is the ability to accommodate dado blade stacks. A dado is a special circular blade that allows you to cut wider sections of wood away in one pass. You can still accomplish wider cuts with a regular saw blade from a top brand; however, you will need to make several passes close together and then manually chip out the remaining material.

There are adjustable (wobble) dado blades, which include a thick dial that allow you to fine-tune cutting width and wobble as the blade spins, removing the desired amount of wood. Although, it's a tool you'll probably never use and can probably get rid of because of the dangers surrounding a vibrating blade. There are also dado blade stacks, which consist of multiple blades you put together and use spacers to adjust width.

Unfortunately, in the case of Harbor Freight's Hercules Table Saw, you can't use either an adjustable (wobble) dado or dado blade stack safely. The issue is that the arbor (the 5/8-inch rod that goes through the blades and holds them securely) isn't long enough. However, a single blade groover (another type of dado), which can remove sections up to ¼-inch will still fit on the Hercules, but will run you around $200 for a single blade.