No Allen Wrench On Hand? This May Be The Best Alternative

The Allen wrench, also known as a hex key, is a L-shaped hand tool with hexagonal (six-sided) ends. It all started with a Connecticut inventor named W.G. Allen, who patented both a fastener (with a hexagonal head) and an identically shaped driver in the early 20th century. His creation didn't take off initially, but over time, various manufacturers realized how inexpensive it was to utilize Allen's creation for product assembly. That's why today, whether you're putting together furniture, bicycles, lawn equipment, or any number of other products, they often come bundled with an Allen wrench.

Like many tools, there is a right way to use an Allen Wrench, and Allen wrenches can be easy to misplace. You might have a complete set that's hiding in your garage somewhere, refusing to be found. You can always make a trip to the hardware store and buy another set, but inevitably, after spending the money, chances are, your original set will resurface. Fortunately, there is a handy substitute for an Allen wrench that can be found in your miscellaneous nuts and bolts container or catch-all drawer.