5 Home Depot Finds To Complete Your On-The-Go Tool Kit

First on the list is a must-have for any tool kit: a hammer. Arguably one of the most versatile tools on the market, there are little to no jobs that don't require a hammer, and the DeWalt 20 oz. Steel Rip Claw Nailing Hammer is perfect for your on-the-go tool kit.

The DeWalt 20 oz. rip claw hammer boasts an impressive design, providing a smooth and balanced performance with every swing. Plus, it features an anti-slip grip, which the company states is five times more durable than other hammers, meaning you won't have to worry about it flying out of your hands whether they're gloved or bare. It has a shield-shaped strike face, ensuring easy and effective contact with nails, and a multi-use side nail puller (on top of its back-end claw), offering incomparable versatility in removing finish, nails, and even staples. It's also magnetic, so you won't lose any of those after you pull them out with ease. The hammer is 14 inches long, making it the perfect size to fit in most tool kits. It's made of steel, making it durable and a tool you can count on for a long time. And it looks cooler than your standard hammer, which is always a plus.

DeWalt already has an excellent reputation, but this hammer further proves their capabilities of creating useful products that aren't power tools. With an average Home Depot user rating of 4.8 stars, including 80 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with adding the DeWalt 20 oz. rip claw hammer to your on-the-go tool kit, especially for $28.97 at Home Depot.