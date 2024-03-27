5 Home Depot Finds To Complete Your On-The-Go Tool Kit
An on-the-go tool kit could save your life or at least help out with any handyman projects you may randomly encounter. It's as simple as buying a few tools, putting them in a bag, and leaving them in your car, ensuring you're prepared for whatever life throws your way. However, there's nothing more annoying for a handyman than needing a specific tool only to realize it isn't in his or her kit. Maybe it broke, or you never got around to buying a particular tool despite constantly reminding yourself. Whatever the reason, The Home Depot is a great place to complete your on-the-go tool kit.
The home improvement retail store has everything from underrated tools to all of your gardening needs, ranging from beginner-friendly resources to finds for expert DIYers. However, the vast assortment of tools can quickly become overwhelming, even for the most tenured handyperson. What tools work as advertised? Which ones are worth the price? These and many more questions run through everyone pacing through the aisles of Home Depot. Thankfully, we've already done the work for you, combing through Home Depot's website, reading user reviews, and compiling a list of tools to complete your on-the-go tool kit.
DEWALT 20 oz. Steel Rip Claw Nailing Hammer
First on the list is a must-have for any tool kit: a hammer. Arguably one of the most versatile tools on the market, there are little to no jobs that don't require a hammer, and the DeWalt 20 oz. Steel Rip Claw Nailing Hammer is perfect for your on-the-go tool kit.
The DeWalt 20 oz. rip claw hammer boasts an impressive design, providing a smooth and balanced performance with every swing. Plus, it features an anti-slip grip, which the company states is five times more durable than other hammers, meaning you won't have to worry about it flying out of your hands whether they're gloved or bare. It has a shield-shaped strike face, ensuring easy and effective contact with nails, and a multi-use side nail puller (on top of its back-end claw), offering incomparable versatility in removing finish, nails, and even staples. It's also magnetic, so you won't lose any of those after you pull them out with ease. The hammer is 14 inches long, making it the perfect size to fit in most tool kits. It's made of steel, making it durable and a tool you can count on for a long time. And it looks cooler than your standard hammer, which is always a plus.
DeWalt already has an excellent reputation, but this hammer further proves their capabilities of creating useful products that aren't power tools. With an average Home Depot user rating of 4.8 stars, including 80 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with adding the DeWalt 20 oz. rip claw hammer to your on-the-go tool kit, especially for $28.97 at Home Depot.
Klein Tools Precision Driver Tool Set
No on-the-go tool kit is complete without a trusty screwdriver. However, the last thing you want is an entire set in there, taking up all of the space and moving around as you go from place to place. That's why Klein Tools' Precision Driver Tool Set is the perfect choice.
The two-piece set comes with an all-in-one precision screwdriver and a 15-in-one ratcheting screwdriver, preparing your on-the-go kit for any and all types of screws. There are 39 precision bits for the screwdriver, ranging from 0.9 mm to 3.5 mm. It also includes bits for hex keys and even ones certified for use with Apple products, meaning you'll truly be a handyman with this set in your bag. Plus, it all comes in a compact carrying case, ensuring you don't lose any, and the set takes up as little room as possible in your on-the-go tool kit.
The screwdrivers have magnets inside the barrels so that the bits stay locked in place, and it helps pick up any loose screws. The barrels are also reversible, providing standard and extended-reach ends. Its cushion-grip handle and spin cap will also make driving easier, so you can go all day without an issue. With over 600 five-star reviews and counting, the Precision Driver Tool Set is undoubtedly a must-have for your on-the-go tool kit, retailing at $44.99 at Home Depot.
Husky Folding Hex Key Set
While screwdrivers are essential to every tool kit, you'll want to throw a few hex keys into your on-the-go kit to ensure you're prepared for whatever screws you encounter. With that in mind, look no further than Husky's Folding Hex Key Set.
The three-piece set comes with 25 hex keys, including an eight-piece metric hex, an eight-piece Torx, and a nine-piece SAE set for automotive work. Husky designed all three sets to tighten and loosen hex and Torx fasteners, and their chamfered ends make the tools incredibly easy to use, even with one hand. Each piece is crafted with hardened steel to deliver an industrial-quality product. However, the main draw of this choice is the folding design, protecting you from ever losing any of the keys regardless of size. Instead, you fold them into the non-slip grip, marked with indicators, ensuring your keys are always in one place.
Husky designed each key to resist rotational distortion and rotate 270 degrees for easier access and more powerful torque. They're also rust and corrosion-resistant, with a lifetime warranty, so you'll never have to buy another hex key set again, as long as you know the right way to use an Allen wrench. The three-piece set costs $14.97, and with over 350 five-star reviews, you'll get more than your money's worth with this product at Home Depot.
Husky Pliers Set
In keeping with the trend of multiple tools counting as one, Husky's Four-Piece Pliers set is next on our list because who doesn't love durable, high-quality tool packs?
Husky's four-piece pack includes one pair of 7-inch diagonal pliers, 8-inch long nose pliers, 8-inch slip joint pliers, and 10-inch groove joint pliers. On top of adding four new tools to your on-the-go kit, the pack also brings an extra level of versatility. The diagonal pliers are designed for cutting, the L-nose is ideal for tight spaces, the slip joint is perfect for turning or bending small objects, and the groove joint pliers grip irregularly shaped objects like no other. Each pair of pliers has comfort-grip handles, ensuring you can use them all day without the handles taking a toll on your hands. And Husky's heat-treated design gives the pliers increased durability, so they'll last you long term.
Husky's Four-Piece Plier Set retails for $27.97 at Home Depot, making them the most cost-efficient tools on this list (each plier comes in at about $7). Plus, the pack has over 100 five-star reviews, proving that Home Depot customers are more than happy with their purchases. All you need to do is throw the plier pack in your on-the-go tool kit, and you'll be ready for whatever situation you encounter.
Milwaukee Compact Hack Saw
Most of the time, you'll use the tools in this list to fix something, but sometimes you have to cut away. If your on-the-go tool kit has a saw-sized hole, look no further than Milwaukee's Compact Hack Saw.
As the name suggests, this hack saw features a compact design, making it the perfect tool for cutting in tight spaces and fitting in your mobile tool kit. Its 10-inch blade can cut through metal, wood, PVC, or plastic, offering easy and tool-free blade changes once it wears out. Just flip the lock forward, pull the blade out, and replace it with any standard 10-inch hack saw blade. With this innovative feature, you can also adjust the length of the saw, making cutting easier and enabling you to use it virtually anywhere. And the rubber over mold grip brings comfort to every use.
Milwaukee's Compact Hack Saw boasts over 400 five-star reviews on Home Depot's website, and its $16.97 price tag only makes it harder to beat. Whether you're cutting toilet screws, aluminum fittings, or a standard wood job, this hack saw is second to none, and its compact size makes it perfect for any on-the-go tool kit.
Why were these tools chosen?
The products mentioned in this list were chosen based on various factors, including usability, durability, and customer satisfaction gained through Home Depot's user reviews. Every tool included has at least an average rating of 4.5 stars. The cost was also a factor in the decision, as we only wanted to include affordable options that could assist any handyperson.
Given the topic of the list, every tool also had to be space-effective and capable of fitting in compact spaces like tool bags. For that reason, the list also only focused on hand tools available in-person and online at The Home Depot. These tools won't make a dent in your pocket or take up too much room in your bag, making them perfect options for completing your on-the-go tool kit.