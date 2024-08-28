4 Smart Blinds You Can Control With Your iPhone

It's easy to overlook the difference that a set of quality blinds can make in a room. Even less on the minds of most people are the benefits that can come with investing in a set of smart blinds. Just as with similar smart home appliances such as security systems, doorbells, thermostats, speakers, and light bulbs, smart blinds and shades are a convenient way to further control and automate the functions within your home. Having one less task to perform throughout the day adds up in the long run to aiding in your productivity, especially if you live in a larger home with big windows. For those with disability or accessibility concerns, smart blinds can be especially helpful in easing up their lives.

But don't run out and buy yourself some smart blinds right away. Before deciding what smart blinds work for you, it's important to know what device you'll use to power the blinds. If you're an iPhone user, you may be surprised to learn that not all smart blinds will work with the Apple Home app, rather working exclusively with other systems such as Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Thankfully, there's no shortage of quality smart blinds that work with iPhones. Today we'll be diving into some of them to further help you find a set that suits your needs.