4 Smart Blinds You Can Control With Your iPhone
It's easy to overlook the difference that a set of quality blinds can make in a room. Even less on the minds of most people are the benefits that can come with investing in a set of smart blinds. Just as with similar smart home appliances such as security systems, doorbells, thermostats, speakers, and light bulbs, smart blinds and shades are a convenient way to further control and automate the functions within your home. Having one less task to perform throughout the day adds up in the long run to aiding in your productivity, especially if you live in a larger home with big windows. For those with disability or accessibility concerns, smart blinds can be especially helpful in easing up their lives.
But don't run out and buy yourself some smart blinds right away. Before deciding what smart blinds work for you, it's important to know what device you'll use to power the blinds. If you're an iPhone user, you may be surprised to learn that not all smart blinds will work with the Apple Home app, rather working exclusively with other systems such as Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Thankfully, there's no shortage of quality smart blinds that work with iPhones. Today we'll be diving into some of them to further help you find a set that suits your needs.
Lutron Serena Smart Honeycomb Shades
Among the best smart blinds you'll find are from the brand Lutron. It carries an assortment of different blind types, ranging from stylish roller blinds that come in a variety of color options to handcrafted wood blinds that can adjust to the position of the sun. But for our pick, we're going with the Honeycomb shades from Lutron, which deliver the power and performance of their other products, but with a few surprises in store that adds to its value.
As its name suggests, these shades are designed with a hollowed out inside that gives each section a honeycomb-like shape, made using lightweight yet durable polyester. However, this unique design is not only there for show. Along with drastically cutting down on light creep, the cellular pockets that make up its construction are able to trap air, allowing for lower energy consumption. As smart blinds are already a good product to buy for those looking to be more energy efficient, this only adds to the worth of this top-tier item. These shades work using the free Lutron app and are compatible with Apple Home. They also come in a wide array of fabric options, including light-filtering single cell, light-filtering double cell, and room-darkening single cell designs, with colors ranging from white to satin.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the major drawback of this item is its price. The final price will ultimately depend on how you customize yours, but the site states that 3x5 inch standard honeycomb shades start at $486.
SmartWings Motorized Roller Shades
While most smart blind brands allow you to tailor your window treatments to best suit your specific needs and aesthetic choices, there are few with as dynamic a range of customization options as SmartWings Motorized Roller Shades. The product has been a big hit with buyers everywhere, from Amazon customers that rated this 4.7 stars on average to Wired deeming it the best overall smart blind.
It's easy to see what makes it so well-liked. One of its most unique offerings are its range of power options. Users have the choice of long-lasting motor or battery-powered shades, which can be charged through the use of a USB plug, power bank charging, or solar energy. Once you've picked shades based on your size, power, and color options, you can take advantage of its similarly versatile automation abilities. It works on every major smart home platform, including Apple Home, with additional control options also available. The shade's vocal control abilities are especially vast, with users able to make nuanced commands such as requesting for a specific percentage of the window to be closed or asking it to close when watching movies or playing games. The blackout fabric is ideal for keeping both sunlight and UV rays out in any instance.
The final price will depend on the specific customization options you go for. However, its base price still isn't all that bad compared to similar performing smart blinds, starting off between $154.99 and $199.99 on Amazon.
Ikea Fyrtur Roller Blind
A downside to many smart blinds are that they can cost quite a bit, with it not being unusual to find items priced in the $200 range or more. Easily one of the most affordable options you can get your hands comes from, perhaps unsurprisingly, IKEA with the Fyrtur Roller Blinds. It is another choice that is compatible with iPhones, with the ability to be automated using the IKEA Home smart app.
The price depends on the size you get, with the blinds ranging in size and cost from 23 x 76 ¾ inches for $129.99 to 48 x 76 ¾ inch model for $179.99. While its cheaper than many competitors will surely appeal to many, there's also less room for customization when it comes to size, so be sure that your window size matches with these blinds before getting them. Some customers have also complained that the motor was louder than they expected.
Thankfully, the cost has done little to hamper their style and performance in other places. Made using a strong block-out fabric, this is a great option for people who seek complete privacy, whether you're a light sleeper, need to work in spaces with controlled light, or are simply trying to keep nosy neighbors out of your business. It's effective at blocking out any outdoor sunlight while also sporting a simple yet sleek appearance and solid gray color. Additionally, it's cordless to better protect kids or pets present, instead running on a BRAUNIT battery pack.
Eve MotionBlinds Motor
It may be hard to transition to smart blinds if the blinds you already have better suit your aesthetic. In this case, instead of getting new blinds, why not imbue the blinds you love with automated smart capabilities? For iPhone users seeking such a solution, Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Motors are an ideal choice.
Rather than being blinds themselves, the Eve MotionBlinds come with a specialized motor that can be fitted your original blind's tube, taking the place of the tube's internal mechanism. Once you have it set up, you can scan the provided QR Code to connect it to the Apple Home app. From there, the motor can be scheduled to open and close your blinds to your desire using Apple Home or be activated through Siri. Additionally, it can connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.
Keep in mind that motor is only compatible with tubes that 1.5 to 2 inch / 38-51 millimeters in diameter and will not fit in the tubes of IKEA or Hunter Douglas blinds. Even if you do not possess either of these brands, it's still a smart idea to measure out your blind tube beforehand to make sure everything will fit. Also, while the motor does work with iPhone and iPad, you won't be able to use either device to activate it while you're away from home, meaning you'll need a HomePod or Apple TV to operate it remotely. The motor can currently be bought on Amazon for $199.99.