Milwaukee Drops 6 New Tools Built To Handle Hard-Hitting Tasks On The Jobsite

Milwaukee is a tool brand that's always looking to innovate. Numerous interesting new tools are coming to the Milwaukee catalog in 2026, some of which are intended to amplify functionality in heavy duty landscaping, lumber preparation, and construction arenas ahead of their release in March. Some may join the range of Milwaukee gear that can support a garage upgrade in your home, while others deliver significant value to users who will put them through their paces on demanding construction sites. The technological advancements in a number of these tools may also add them to a growing list of Milwaukee products that can reduce back-breaking levels of work.

These six tools all fall under the category of striking solutions. They utilize forged steel construction that marries well with state of the art fiberglass handles (aside from a new splitting wedge that naturally doesn't require a handle). Milwaukee's SECURESTRIKE tool seating and SHOCKSHIELD handle technologies underpin each shafted implement while adding notable value to the user who has experienced their fair share of physically demanding work with sledge hammers, digging tools, and related implements.