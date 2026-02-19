Milwaukee Drops 6 New Tools Built To Handle Hard-Hitting Tasks On The Jobsite
Milwaukee is a tool brand that's always looking to innovate. Numerous interesting new tools are coming to the Milwaukee catalog in 2026, some of which are intended to amplify functionality in heavy duty landscaping, lumber preparation, and construction arenas ahead of their release in March. Some may join the range of Milwaukee gear that can support a garage upgrade in your home, while others deliver significant value to users who will put them through their paces on demanding construction sites. The technological advancements in a number of these tools may also add them to a growing list of Milwaukee products that can reduce back-breaking levels of work.
These six tools all fall under the category of striking solutions. They utilize forged steel construction that marries well with state of the art fiberglass handles (aside from a new splitting wedge that naturally doesn't require a handle). Milwaukee's SECURESTRIKE tool seating and SHOCKSHIELD handle technologies underpin each shafted implement while adding notable value to the user who has experienced their fair share of physically demanding work with sledge hammers, digging tools, and related implements.
8-Pound Sledge Hammer
Milwaukee's fresh additions to the catalog begin with the 8-Pound Sledge Hammer. The tool features Milwaukee's SECURESTRIKE seating between the handle and head, delivering what the company claims is the "most secure handle connection." In its press release, Milwaukee also notes that the tool "deliver[s] maximum durability and the ultimate vibration reduction." While you might be forgiven if this sounds like hyperbolic marketing to you, this kind of innovative approach is just one reason why so many tool enthusiasts love the brand. The sledge's 8-pound head features a forged steel construction with a tapered geometry, and the handle utilizes steel-reinforced fiberglass that protects users from overstrikes. An integrated lanyard hole to support the addition of a tether is also included.
This tool can be an ideal striking element for nuanced workpiece placement or targeted demolition requirements. It's heavy enough to produce plenty of force but not so hulking in its size and weight that the tool becomes a one-dimensional demolition object. In total, the hammer and attached handle weigh a combined 11.625 pounds and bundle together numerous technological enhancements that promise to make this a valuable jobsite addition. It's listed with a $99.98 MSRP.
10-Pound Sledge Hammer
Milwaukee is also rolling out a slightly heavier 10-Pound Sledge Hammer, featuring the same 36-inch handle with a SECURESTRIKE connection. The tool features a riveted head rather than the standard epoxy cap for a more solid contact point. It also introduces an anti-slip grip for added control during heavy demolition needs. The tool is a step up from the 8-pound option in size and weight, with a total heft of 13.625 pounds. The handle features a flared shape for an easier ergonomic grip on the tool, and both sledge hammers are backed by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty.
The 10-pound model is an ideal addition to support more brute force work on a jobsite, as its added weight provides the ability to deliver increased impact force. This can make breaking concrete elements or structural components more efficient when delicate parts aren't present or have been removed prior to the start of deconstruction tasks. The tool will retail with an MSRP of $114.98.
5-Pound Pick Mattock
The mattock is an essential addition home improvement collections focused on yard work and landscaping, and they've been around for centuries. My own mattock is significantly older than me, and features a forged steel head but rests on a traditional wooden handle. It's a tool with plenty of versatility in its wheelhouse and is severely underrated for home improvement, undoubtedly why Milwaukee's new 5-Pound Pick Mattock is slated to be "the most durable in its class and [provide] ultimate vibration control," according to the brand's press release.
This is a precision digging and material removal tool that can stand tall among any collection of demolition implements. The steel-reinforced fiberglass handle supplied with this mattock is the same 36-inch solution underpinning its other new releases. Yet another riveted connection point is utilized in securing the head to the handle with the same SECURESTRIKE technology that promises to freeze the connection point in place for a durable, long-lasting seating.
Milwaukee's new mattock features a similar body flare and the same anti-slip grip treatment as the other striking tools on this list. The head weighs 5 pounds and offers the classic hoe-shaped shoveling blade on one side and a pick end on the other. This makes it capable of expansive digging operations in soft and hard materials ranging from sand and dirt to concrete rubble or other construction waste. It's also purpose built for targeted material removal with the pick end. Its MSRP is set at $99.98.
8-Pound Splitting Maul
Milwaukee's new 8-Pound Splitting Maul is a tool with a double-sided head "designed for aggressive jobsite applications," per the company press release. The maul sits on Milwaukee's steel-reinforced fiberglass handle with a riveted connection point. It also utilizes the same anti-slip grip and flared handle design to promote comfort and efficiency throughout its use. The splitting head is made of forged steel and finished with an anti-stick coating to help remove the axe blade, even when it has been lodged deep in a log round.
On the back end of the maul's head there's a flat striking surface resembling a hammer head. This allows users to choke up on the handle to set a wedge and then swing with force to drive it deeper into a log. The axe end's wide taper makes for an ideal solution for fast and aggressive splitting large wood stock, while the handle's technology reduces the strain on your hands and body; Milwaukee claims that its SHOCKSHIELD handle feature provides "ultimate vibration reduction to minimize fatigue." The tool will ship with an MSRP of $119.98.
36-Inch Splitting Axe
According to Milwaukee, its new 36-Inch Splitting Axe features a narrow profile and a "precision-beveled blade [that] achieves optimal sharpness to bite into wood fibers, making it efficient to open rounds with fewer swings." The handle features a lightweight design to make wielding the axe less demanding and a stainless steel overstrike cap just beneath the axe head for extra protection. The tool's anti-slip grip makes for more efficient use. Similar to the splitting maul, this product also has an anti-stick coating on the blade for easier removal after plunging the tool into a log.
The axe comes with a protective sheath for the blade, allowing for safe storage that protects both the tool and the environment in the event of a drop or fall. As far as household maintenance tools go, this splitting axe promises to be a high quality performer for those routinely needing to prepare firewood for the winter. It's also poised to act as a quality option for professional arborists and others who frequently deal with log splitting requirements. This tool features an MSRP of $119.98.
5-Pound Splitting Wedge
Milwaukee's 5-Pound Splitting Wedge is the lone tool in its newest release pipeline that has already hit the market at time of writing. The company claims that the wedge is easier to set in place than alternatives thanks to the precision beveling along its edge. The tool also "features wide wings to help separate rounds more effectively," according to the press release. These wings flare out near the back end of the wedge, allowing it to fully set and then start adding extra horizontal pressure as you continue to work the tool into position. It's also finished off with an added rust-resistant coating to support use in a variety of workplace settings and demanding environments. The tool is 18 inches long, is backed by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty, and is built from forged steel for longevity.
On the back end of the unit, which measures nearly 5 inches across, users gain an oversized and rounded striking surface that helps minimize misses. Milwaukee says that its beveled edge helps the wedge retain its sharpness under extreme loads. The accessory tool is listed with an MSRP of $29.99.