11 New Milwaukee Products Coming In 2026 You Should Know About
Anyone following the most recent World of Concrete trade show likely saw some of the new Milwaukee tools for construction jobs coming in 2026, including heavy-duty equipment like demolition hammers and pick mattocks. However, there are plenty of other Milwaukee products in the pipeline that those outside of the masonry industry may appreciate.
Many of these tools and accessories can be useful not just for professional tradespeople but also homeowners and DIYers looking to upgrade more basic tools and measuring gear, as well as tool storage setups. As is often the case, some newer products Milwaukee is debuting are closely related to or are variations of one another, which makes sense from a production perspective. Others are add-ons to already established and popular Milwaukee systems, like its modular Packout line.
Perhaps most exciting are Milwaukee's latest specialty power tools — something the brand has built a strong reputation for dating as far back as the early 1950s, when the company debuted the first-of-its-kind Sawzall. Some of these announced products are closer to release than others, and while Milwaukee has already shared some information about these items, the hard launches of some are still pending and not set in stone. Here are 11 new Milwaukee products coming in 2026 that you should know about.
GFCI Tester and a next-gen voltage detector
One of the trades Milwaukee caters to with many different products is electrical work. Its catalog includes everything from the best Milwaukee power tools for electrical work to simple voltage testers. In 2026, the brand will be releasing a handful of next-generation testers, some of which can be bundled with a new GFCI tester. You've likely seen a ground-fault circuit interrupter, or GFCI, before and there's a decent chance you have at least one in your home — it's a power outlet with a red Test and black Reset button in between the two three-prong receptacles. They're often in locations where water is common, such as bathrooms and kitchens, which obviously can create a hazard around a faulty outlet.
To mitigate harm, a GFCI can instantly stop an electrical current as a person starts to receive a shock, which is why it's vitally important to make sure your GFCIs are fully functional. Rated CAT II, 300V, Milwaukee's new Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester can quickly let you know when a test is activated as well as tell you the wiring conditions of a given outlet. After plugging the tester into a socket, its display can indicate hot and ground reversed, hot and neutral reversed, open hot, open neutral, open ground, and correct wiring.
The Milwaukee Digital GFCI Tester can be bundled with one of the brand's newest voltage testers which includes LED and non-LED versions of standard and dual-range models. Most of these are currently set to launch in April 2026, though the Milwaukee Dual Range Voltage Detector (model 3208-20) may arrive sooner. The device is equipped with both visual and audible indicators and can be used to test low voltage between 12 and 49 volts and high voltage between 50 and 1,000 volts.
Polarized and non-polarized wrap-around safety glasses
In addition to tools and other hardware, there is also Milwaukee apparel to keep workers safe and comfortable on the job site, such as stabilizer knee pads and cut-resistant work gloves. Later this year, the manufacturer will add not one, but two new wrap-around safety glasses to this category. Both products are pretty similar in form and function, though one is polarized and the other is not. With polarized lenses, users can work with less horizontal glare obstructing their vision, though some may prefer non-polarized glasses so they can better see ice or slick patches or don't want the weird rainbow-tinted effect that the former can cause.
The Milwaukee Wrap Around Safety Glasses (model 48-73-2500) will come in four different styles: clear, tinted, mirrored, and red mirrored. The glasses are designed with a soft nose pad and temple arms to fit comfortably throughout the day. The large lenses offer a wide field of view and have an anti-scratch coating to better withstand the conditions of harsher jobsites. The glasses come with a microfiber soft case and are impact rated ANSI/ISEA Z87.1+ and CSA Z94.3 for secure eye protection in the field.
The similar Milwaukee Polarized Wrap Around Safety Glasses (model 48-73-2501) will only come in silver-mirrored and red-mirrored options. They'll include fog-resistant coating on the interior in addition to the anti-scratch exterior coating used for the other pair — it's unclear if the non-polarized lenses lack this fog protection. Other than that and the polarized lenses, both glasses will likely be near-identical in most respects.
Mechanical Pencil
"Measure twice, cut once" are four of the most important words in carpentry, but the maxim is actually leaving out a middle step. After you measure (and measure again), you need to mark it — otherwise you won't know where to make your one and only cut. That's why, in addition to measurement devices and the best Milwaukee power tools for woodworking, the company will soon start selling a mechanical pencil. Though the lead is typically more fragile, mechanical pencils can be more convenient than traditional wooden ones since they never need to be sharpened and can provide more consistent, detailed lines with a uniform width.
Another advantage is that you can quickly swap out lead for different colors or materials, depending on what you're drawing or marking. That's why Milwaukee is offering two different lead replacement options in addition to the pencil they can be used with. Both the Graphite Mechanical Pencil Replacement Lead (product code 48-22-3302) and Color Mechanical Pencil Replacement Lead (48-22-3303) will be available in packs of 10. The Color set will include red and yellow in addition to standard graphite.
These replacement lead sticks can be quickly inserted into Milwaukee's Mechanical Pencil (48-22-3301), which comes with a starter 10-piece pack of graphite refills. Its design is somewhat closer to a clutch pencil than a mechanical, so its lead does require sharpening — which can be handled one-handed via a sharpener built into its protective sheath. Both the sheath and pencil are designed to be impact resistant for tough jobsites. It's also engineered to grant better access to deeper and harder-to-reach surfaces.
New Packout crates and accessories
Last year, several new Milwaukee Packout attachments to boost the storage system were added to the company's catalog. It's fairly easy for the brand to design and sell new accessories, since the whole point of Packout is to offer modular, customizable tool storage. The more options available, the more configurations there are for you to personalize your setup. In 2026, there will be more possible configurations than ever, since Milwaukee is adding multiple new accessories, including dividers and crates.
As with other Packout gear, each of these is built to be impact resistant for use on the jobsite. The dividers, such as the XL Crate-compatible option (model 48-22-8039), will help users keep their toolbox organized not just by separating gear but also by enabling the use of Packout toolbox attachments inside — not just outside — your tool storage. The XL Crate (48-22-8439) that this particular divider fits is a new Packout accessory with a 75-pound capacity. Another new Packout crate that Milwaukee is releasing in 2026 is the Compact Crate (48-22-8437), which can hold 30 pounds. Both crates can be hung or stacked with other Packout boxes and are compatible with toolbox attachments on their exterior.
The Packout Low-Profile Crate (48-22-8438) has a 50-lb capacity and includes its own dividers that can be quickly adjusted on the fly. Another upcoming accessory has a more specific utility: the Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate (48-22-8043). Built with the same capacity and features as the standard XL crate, the Wire-Pulling model also allows users to store and pull up to six spools of 12-gauge THHN wire (not included) through its wide front opening, even when stacked with other Packout pieces. It also includes wire retention slots to keep each wire organized and in place.
M18 Pipe Threading Oiler
In addition to new safety gear, storage accessories, and measuring tools, Milwaukee is also launching at least one new power tool to its popular cordless 18V line — the M18 Pipe Threading Oiler (model 3874-20). When pipe threading, feeding oil directly onto a die has too many benefits to ignore, such as improving the quality of the thread, flushing chips and debris from the cut, reducing heat, and extending the life of the cutter.
The new cordless, brushless oiler can be quickly attached to a pipe vise, with its catch basin resting by the threading point. When paired with Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Pipe Threader, the tool provides 127 degrees of containment beneath the pipe, which helps reduce prep and cleanup time. The M18 Pipe Threading Oiler includes a three-stage filter system to keep debris out of oil before recycling it. It sports a self-contained, all-in-one design with a sealed basin and carry handle, making it simple to set up, break down, move around, and transport.
Even the best Milwaukee power tools for plumbing work may not be necessary to own if you're not a professional or serious DIYer, so the brand's new motorized pipe threading oiler might not be of interest to everyone. However, it's still good news for all Milwaukee enthusiasts, since it shows the brand is still committed to launching new tool types and expanding its M18 power system. If one new Milwaukee tool released in 2026 isn't for you, the next one very well could be.