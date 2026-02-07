11 New Milwaukee Products Coming In 2026 You Should Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone following the most recent World of Concrete trade show likely saw some of the new Milwaukee tools for construction jobs coming in 2026, including heavy-duty equipment like demolition hammers and pick mattocks. However, there are plenty of other Milwaukee products in the pipeline that those outside of the masonry industry may appreciate.

Many of these tools and accessories can be useful not just for professional tradespeople but also homeowners and DIYers looking to upgrade more basic tools and measuring gear, as well as tool storage setups. As is often the case, some newer products Milwaukee is debuting are closely related to or are variations of one another, which makes sense from a production perspective. Others are add-ons to already established and popular Milwaukee systems, like its modular Packout line.

Perhaps most exciting are Milwaukee's latest specialty power tools — something the brand has built a strong reputation for dating as far back as the early 1950s, when the company debuted the first-of-its-kind Sawzall. Some of these announced products are closer to release than others, and while Milwaukee has already shared some information about these items, the hard launches of some are still pending and not set in stone. Here are 11 new Milwaukee products coming in 2026 that you should know about.